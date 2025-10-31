I noted fellow Substacker

posted this Note recently. I nodded the moment I listened to it. I shared it with friends and family. I have been saying the same for a long time and I would have tipped the Substacker that posted it. Others surely would disagree with it. No problem. We accept that, because we love freedom. Tips vs. Insults, right?

In a recent conversation with fellow Substacker

, I shared with him a few ideas. We both agreed they could improve the Substack experience for Authors and Readers alike. Especially since in the Substack realm, we’re all Authors and Readers in a way at some point.

Tipping vs. Subscribing

Now imagine that you like a specific Note or Post on Substack. You really loved it. It touched upon something you hold dear, something you love or hate, something that affects you directly or others you know. Perhaps it has nothing to do with you personally, but it somehow touched your heart…

If Substack added a tipping button after each Note or Post generating a $1 donation from you, the Reader, to the Author in question, it would allow a monetary support without having to take the decision of actually subscribing to that Author’s Substack account in the long term.

You may love one specific Post or Note and you may not want to commit as a subscriber, you may not have the funds for a whole subscription but would no doubt tip $1 for one specific Note or Post you loved… It would be possible with that Substack tipping button.

Sure, Substack would have to develop some sort of escrow system by which the $1 tips would be held in some sort of account for each Author, the money only being transferred to the Author once a certain amount has been reached: $50 for example, with Substack keeping whichever amount needed to make this viable. In case an Author hasn’t reached the decided amount in a year, Substack would take the money to cover the expenses. And if an Author gets tipped for sharing a Post or Note from a different Author, the algorithm in the Substack escrow system would allow for the tip then to be shared half-half between the two Authors: the original creator and the sharer that got tipped. If someone shared a Note or Post shared by someone else who wasn’t the original Author, the tip from the tipping Reader would go half to the original Author and half to the Sharer who made it get to the tipping Reader, makes sense?

Everybody Wins

The Authors would end up getting more revenue for their production. Perhaps it would even incentivize Authors to share more stuff from different Authors. It would help both the Authors and Substack to make more money and the whole experience would be more successful.

The free market would tell Authors if they’re on the right track or not. Substack could help Readers setting the tipping system. For example, setting a limit monthly or yearly. Say your budget doesn’t allow you more than tipping $100 yearly, ok, you could set that limit in the registration process. Or $20 a month, for example.

You like something? You tip. You don’t like it? No need to insult anyone or get angry, just don’t tip the Author. Substack would end up showing how many tips each Note or Post collects and Authors would see what works and what doesn’t.

So what do you think? Wanna tip me for this great idea? Shoot, you can’t at this point. But hey, let’s share this around, help this idea gather momentum, redirect Substack to it and pray it gets where it needs to get, so Dollars can replace Insults (or not entirely), we can make beaucoup cash and we can all enjoy the Substack experience even more.

Let’s make this happen, OK?