Do you want to know what love is?

Millions of people have asked themselves that question.

Some after a failed relationship.

Others after losing somebody they love.

Some spend their entire lives looking for an answer.

In 1984, a group of musicians turned that question into one of the most recognizable songs ever recorded.

The song conquered the world.

It reached the top of the charts in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and many other countries.

Four decades later, people still sing it.

Many know every word.

Few know much about the musicians who created it.

The song itself was unusual.

It was not about rebellion.

Not about politics.

Not about money.

Not about fame.

It asked a simple question.

What is love?

The songwriter later explained that he was searching for something deeper than romance.

Something spiritual.

Something transcendent.

The recording required something equally unusual.

A choir.

Not a small one.

A powerful choir capable of transforming a rock ballad into something that sounded almost like a prayer.

The result was extraordinary.

When the chorus arrived, the song seemed to lift off the ground.

Listeners responded immediately.

Radio stations played it constantly.

Sales exploded.

The band suddenly found itself responsible for one of the defining songs of the decade.

Yet the band’s story was just as interesting as the song itself.

It was neither entirely British nor entirely American.

The musicians came from both sides of the Atlantic.

Wherever they traveled, somebody in the group was always a foreigner.

That peculiar reality eventually inspired the band’s name.

Long before politicians spoke about our “special relationship,” American and British musicians were already creating something together.

The result became one of the most successful rock bands of the late 20th century.

In many ways, their story reflected something larger.

The United States and the United Kingdom have fought together.

Traded together.

Innovated together.

And occasionally produced remarkable music together.

The band became a small reminder of the cultural partnership linking both nations for generations.

Hits followed hits.

Cold as Ice.

Hot Blooded.

Waiting for a Girl Like You.

Juke Box Hero.

And then the song that would define them forever.

Half British.

Half American.

A band born from the most successful cultural partnership in modern history.

And the creators of one of the most recognizable songs ever recorded.

The song was I Want to Know What Love Is.

The band was Foreigner.

Sometimes the songs everybody knows have stories worth knowing too.

Don’t you wholeheartedly agree?

This post is dedicated to Alina and Vinnie—he loves to listen to this song while enjoying a good Scotch in his favorite whiskey glass.

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