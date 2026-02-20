After my recent article on the Super Bowl halftime controversy, a reader from American Samoa wrote something simple and powerful: he was tired of Americans who do not respect and appreciate their own country.

That comment deserves serious attention.

American Samoa, a US territory in the Pacific with barely 50,000 residents, has long maintained one of the highest per capita military enlistment rates in the United States. From islands thousands of miles from Washington, DC, generation after generation has volunteered to wear the uniform of a Nation many cultural elites now treat with skepticism or embarrassment.

American Samoans have served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. They have deployed, sacrificed, and died under the American flag. In their communities, patriotism is not ironic. It is not conditional. It is not fashionable.

It is lived.

If the NFL truly wanted to celebrate “diversity,” imagine a halftime show honoring American Samoa — traditional dancers, island music, the American Samoan flag displayed proudly beside the Stars and Stripes. Imagine spotlighting a territory whose sons and daughters have served at extraordinary rates in defense of the freedoms that make the Super Bowl possible in the first place.

That would be diversity that strengthens America.

Americans do not reject Puerto Ricans. Puerto Ricans are American citizens. They have served with distinction, including in the US Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment — the legendary “Borinqueneers” — who fought in World War I, World War II, and the Korean War, earning a reputation for extraordinary courage and ultimately receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. When Puerto Rican pride stands shoulder to shoulder with American pride, it strengthens our Nation.

But Americans are increasingly rejecting something else: the ideological habit of turning national cultural moments into platforms that sideline the Nation itself. There is a difference between celebrating heritage and diminishing the country that protects it.

America has always been strengthened by distinct cultures flowing into a confident national identity — not replacing it. A common language. A common flag. A shared civic creed. That balance is what made the United States exceptional.

American Samoa proves that cultural heritage and fierce American loyalty are not opposites. They are partners. You should honor your ancestors and honor the United States at the same time.

America does not survive on symbolism detached from loyalty. It survives because young men and women from places like American Samoa still step forward and say, without hesitation: this country is worth defending.

If our cultural gatekeepers cannot understand that difference, then they are not leading our Nation — they are drifting away from it.

And Americans are done drifting.