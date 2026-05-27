Decorations matter.

They are not pieces of metal.

They are symbols.

A nation’s way of saying that service, sacrifice, integrity, courage, and dedication still mean something.

I wear one on my jacket lapel sometimes, and when I do, I remember the ceremony when I received it and the public figure who awarded it to me—a person with a remarkable and honorable career of service. That matters too.

Because a decoration gains value not only from the institution behind it, but from the dignity of those who bestow it and the merit of those who receive it.

That is why watching certain honors being handed out today feels less like celebration and more like desecration.

What happens when a prestigious decoration is awarded by somebody unworthy of respect to somebody worthy only of condemnation?

The decoration itself becomes devalued.

It stops being an honor and becomes an insult—to the country issuing it and to every honorable recipient who carried it before.

That is what happened when Spanish Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez awarded the Spanish Royal Order of Civil Merit to infamous UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

The Royal Order of Civil Merit—created by HM Alfonso XIII in 1926—stands among Spain’s most prestigious civil distinctions, designed to recognize extraordinary service to society and the nation.

It was meant to symbolize the very best of Spain.

Instead, PM Sanchez used it to honor one of the most polarizing figures associated with the United Nations system.

Francesca Albanese became internationally controversial for inflammatory rhetoric surrounding Israel, the October 7th attacks, and the Gaza war. The US sanctioned her in 2025, with State Secretary Marco Rubio accusing her of blatant antisemitism and hostility toward the US and Israel. And although a federal Judge recently removed the sanctions because they “violated her free speech rights”, her antisemitic statements are clear.

Precisely because this all, Socialist PM Sanchez elevated her recently with one of the Kingdom’s highest civil recognitions.

The symbolism is devastating.

Spain once understood that honors were sacred because they reflected national values.

Today, under PM Sanchez, these distinctions increasingly feel weaponized for political signaling and ideological tribalism.

And that is the true tragedy here.

When governments degrade their own honors systems for short-term political applause, they destroy something far older and more important than a news cycle.

They corrode institutional legitimacy itself.

The criticism from US Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz was therefore unsurprising:

“Any award granted to Francesca Albanese only shames those who bestow it.”

I can only agree, because when honors no longer distinguish virtue from extremism, service from activism, dignity from propaganda, then they cease to be honors at all.

They become costumes in a political theater where institutions are sacrificed to Marxist ideology.

And once decorations—and nations—are devalued, recovering that value takes generations.

Blood is seen splattered in a child’s room following the October 7th Hamas massacre, at Kibbutz Nir Oz (Israel), 10/19/23. (Photo: AP). It is impossible for me not to revisit this image in my mind when I see Spanish PM Sanchez, UN Rapporteur Albanese, and frankly all pro-Hamas figures in the US and abroad. The scars of that day shall remain forever, and anyone excusing the barbaric acts and those perpetrating them shall be my enemy until my last day on Earth.

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