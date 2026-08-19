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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
10h

Americans seem to never learn the "law of unintended consequences"

Immigration (whether legal or illegal), H1B visa's, birthright tourism and all the other "open door policies" adopted by capitalists looking for cheap labor or weak and feckless politicians selling out American sovereignty with their immigration laws and regulation disguised as empathy and "the American way" are committing "assisted suicide" of our culture, economy, core values and political landscape.

The misguided woke mantra of diversity and Inclusion is a poison pill, a self inflicted terminal wound.

In the European waves of legal immigration, assimilation and the melting pot were the operative terms. Many immigrants changed or truncated their names and learned English to fit in, often forbidding their children to learn the native language. They werer not ashamed of their homeland, they just fully adopted their new homeland and turned the page on the old country to fuly embrace America.

But the suicidal progressive, liberal, democrat woke mantra does not require assimilation but facilitates developing tribal enclaves and identities that retain their language, culture and even separate legal system (Sharia).

America will never be able to fully undue the devastating negative impact of wokeness, which turned a culture of meritocracy into a culture of mediocrity to meet quotas, entitlement and hatred of our culture, Constitution, rule of law etc. by both immigrants and legacy generations brain washed by leftist woke "teachers" and media.

Both parties are overtly corrupt and degenerative forces in American evolution but of the two, the democrats have by far revealed themselves to be anti American forces of destruction.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
11h

The only good Muslim is one that does not reside in the USA

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