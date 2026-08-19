Palestinian-American Abu Ridi, whose home in Qusra (Judea and Samaria) has been encircled by Israeli settlers for more than a week, hangs a US flag with his neighbor, after gaining access to his home, August 17th, 2026. (Ammar Awad/Reuters). Judea and Samaria is called the West Bank by those who want to alleviate the weight of the real name of the territory, because its name identifies it as Jewish land.

Something fascinating happened this week in Judea and Samaria.

An American flag went up.

Loui Abu Ridi, a Palestinian-American businessman from Toledo, Ohio, returned to his home town of Qusra after Israeli settlers surrounded his family’s property.

Abu Ridi moved to America in 2003—two years after 9/11. Today, he reportedly owns a successful chain of gas stations and car washes in Ohio.

He has also spent $1 million building a large house on his family’s land in Qusra so his daughters can maintain their Palestinian identity.

When trouble arrived, Abu Ridi returned—understandably.

And what did he raise above his house?

The Stars and Stripes.

He also appealed to the US Embassy for protection.

Diplomatic protection abroad is one of the privileges of being a US citizen.

But this story feels tricky to me—to say the least.

Because the image raises fascinating questions.

America is increasingly denigrated inside America by ‘politically Third Worldist’ voices—especially Socialist, Arab and Muslim ones—portraying our country as colonialist, oppressive and fundamentally unjust.

Michigan Democrat Abdulrahman El-Sayed, for example, has become a leading figure of the pro-Palestinian, “Islamist Left”—if any such thing can actually exist. He advocates ending US military support for Israel, accuses Israel of genocide and apartheid, and has repeatedly avoided affirming Israel’s right to exist specifically as a Jewish state. We know what he thinks, even if he doesn’t say it. He wears a Palestinian flag on his lapel, not a US one, despite running to be elected a US Senator.

Fellow Substacker Daniel Greenfield reported recently that Democrat candidate El-Sayed is scheduled to speak at a conference advocating a Muslim takeover of America, organized by the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).

Meanwhile, returning to Abu Ridi’s story—its worth asking another set of questions.

Under what immigration status did Abu Ridi arrive in America? What did he have when he arrived? When did he acquire his first gas station or car wash? How large is his chain today? Was it built through earnings, bank financing, family capital, partners, investors—or something else? How much has he invested in Qusra beyond the reported $1 million house? Does he own or finance other businesses or property outside the US? Where else has his American-earned wealth gone? Did he ever finance Hamas? When and how did he become a US citizen?

I don’t know any of the answers—but these are very legitimate questions.

Anti-US Democrats like Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib—and sadly many others—will tell you these questions are unacceptable, racist, discriminatory.

What I feel is unacceptable is that we allow far too many people to benefit from America, while denigrating our country here, to then look to benefit from America’s protection there.

The US provided the environment in which this Palestinian immigrant apparently became a prosperous businessman.

American prosperity helped him build a million-dollar house where he feels his homeland is. It worth pointing out that he didn’t build his mansion in Ohio, where he lives and works.

And when that house in a far away foreign land was threatened, American citizenship became extraordinarily useful.

So did our flag.

That’s the irony.

I bet there are many US Muslims and US citizens of Arab descent who respect our flag and country.

But the majority of voices from that community we hear daily, speak loudly to remind us our American flag can be denigrated here.

American power can be condemned.

American Capitalism can be attacked.

American foreign policy can be portrayed as inherently wicked.

But then, thousands of miles away, when conflict affects that other home that has no connection to us here—

Old Glory suddenly looks pretty damn good to Abu Ridi flying above the roof.

Does he expect us all to see his house there as a new Alamo of sorts?

Is this the type of stories we want to import from immigrants to America?

Does this man feel he deserves any more protection than what his fellow Palestinians afforded the Israeli, American, and other civilians genocidally murdered by Hamas on October 7th?

Being a US citizen means one is protected by a flag behind which stands something enormous:

The United States of America.

Don’t you think it’s time we remind those working so energetically to “change America” that they should remember why its citizenship, prosperity, passport—and flag—remain so extraordinarily valuable?

It’s time we protect our country, not a foreign house in Qusra owned by yet another foreigner with a US passport.

An American passport establishes citizenship. It sadly doesn’t establish allegiance.

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