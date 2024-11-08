Alejandro Mayorkas made history in January 2021 as the first refugee and the first person born in Latin America to be appointed to lead the US Department of Homeland Security. (Photo: Spectrum News). Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died since then thanks to his treasonous mismanagement of this Department.

A refugee, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is a person "forced to flee their own country and seek safety in another country. They are unable to return to their own country because of feared persecution as a result of who they are, what they believe in or say, or because of armed conflict, violence or serious public disorder." Such a person may be called an asylum seeker until granted refugee status by a contracting state or by the UNHCR if they formally make a claim for asylum.

As of 2011, the UNHCR itself, in addition to the 1951 definition, recognizes the following persons as refugees:

“those who are outside their country of nationality or habitual residence and unable to return there owing to serious and indiscriminate threats to life, physical integrity or freedom resulting from generalized violence or events seriously disturbing public order.”

Mayorkas qualified. As I explained in a previous post, our Secretary of Homeland Security, the impeached Alejandro Mayorkas. Born in Cuba, fled the country as a child with his family after Castro took power, was given refuge here, went to UC Berkeley and Loyola, went up in the US government ranks and got to be the first Latino in the history of the US occupying the office of Secretary of Homeland Security. Not bad for a systemically racist and xenophobic country, right? How did he pay back to the US the favor of being given a new chance at life in this country? By abandoning our Southern Border fully, allowing an invasion of millions of illegal immigrants the likes of which has never been seen in modern Western history, giving free rein to the cartels profiting from human/weapons/drug trafficking and smuggling of migrants, while allowing for tens of thousands of Americans to die each year due to exposure to fentanyl and crime. (“Empiricism, immigration and reality”).

This graph, provided by Mayorkas’ own Department, shows clearly how the Trump administration had started to put the much needed order in our immigration system: the asylum/refugee applications in January 2021 were at a historical low. As soon as Joe Biden entered the White House, everything exploded. Just in comparison to 2021, there was a 225% increase in the number of applications submitted in 2022. And that figure went much higher in 2023 and even higher in 2024. You surprised? Not really, right?

President Trump had secured the border and brought order to our messy immigration system. The Biden-Harris administration used the asylum/refuge system to undermine our complete immigration laws, bankrupt the US economy, and pulverize the American middle class. These were steps needed to impose their Marxist agenda.

Friend and renown Substacker Chris Messina already pointed out how clown Jimmy Kimmel described reality the day after Trump’s resounding victory on November 5th, 2024:

“Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night,” he said.

“It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go,” Kimmel said, pausing to fight back tears. “It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him, and guess what, it was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too, you just don’t realize it yet,” he added.

Yep, you got it right. Democracy only exists for Kimmel if those who think like him get it their way. All I can say is: Don’t cry, Jimmy! Things actually don’t look that bad… Reality is much different when looked from down here, in Main Street…

As fellow Substacker Susan Sucher masterfully explained,

My first proposal to start fixing the national tragedy we have inherited from the hordes of iconoclasts in power since January 2021 (i.e. Jimmy Kimmel’s pals and puppet-masters) is to demand from President Trump that on Day 1 he sets in motion the “THANK MAYORKAS ACT”!

The 8 key points of the “THANK MAYORKAS ACT” are:

immediately seal the US borders; immediately stop all refugee and asylum programs in the US; automatically reject any pending asylum or refuge applications still in process; order the immediate deportation of all illegals in the country; launch an investigation of all asylum and refuge applications approved since January 2021; cut all funding going to NGOs promoting illegal immigration; order criminal charges against any US citizen aiding and abetting illegal immigration; and ensure that all US citizens naturalized after January 2021 get a 5-year-probation period in which their citizenship shall be automatically reversed and deportation ordered if they commit any serious crime in the USA.

Read again the UN definition of refugee listed above. Now look at reality in the eyes. The majority of those who claimed to be refugees to enter America (and be handed plenty-o-cash to cover their daily expenses for years) travelled regularly to their countries of origin and back. They never were real refugees. Some even applied for refuge with a Belgian passport, a Danish passport… and got their applications approved by this Democrat administration that has ruined the economy of US families to transfer their wealth to hordes of illegals and false asylum seekers.

The goal wasn’t to help the world. The goal was to ruin America.

What say you? Ready to stand with me behind the “THANK MAYORKAS ACT”?

I want him in shackles. Charged, tried and convicted of CAPITAL TREASON! He came to America as a refugee. Got the best life America had to offer and then repaid us with MASSIVE TREASON! He must do prison time. There’s no other way to put it!

Since November 4th, 2024, and until we can effect a change in Iran, I shall post this regularly, in support of Iranian HERO Ahou Daryaei!

A real Iranian hero lacking the international support she deserves because the Biden-Harris administration in the US is controlled by pro-Iranian agents that need the public to ignore the human rights violations under the criminal regime in Iran since 1979, supported by the Carter, Obama and Biden administrations.

Where are the Leftist celebs, the fake feminist movie stars, the sick pro-late-term-abortion activists, the corrupt and utterly false Dem leaders? Killary? You there?

Say her name until these traitors are run out of our institutions! AHOU DARYAEI!