ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
4h

https://substack.com/@foreignlocal/note/c-305585697?r=2vnoe2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Steve S
10h

Cueta is in North Africa. It is an old colonial remnant of the days when Spain colonized parts of North Africa. I'm no fan of Spain or of the disgusting PM Sanchez, but hard to actually consider Moroccans who swim across a bay to the peninsula of Cueta as invading Spain.

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