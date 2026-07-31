Spanish Socialist PM Sanchez deployed troops to defend NATO’s eastern flank. He wouldn’t deploy them to defend his own southern border—overrun by illegals coming from Morocco. They were reportedly entering the homes of Spanish families during the night. Imagine that. Without privately owned weapons to defend yourself.

Television images from Ceuta (Spain) on July 30th, 2026, were astonishing.

Thousands of migrants storming the border from Morocco into Spain’s autonomous city in North Africa, overwhelming local authorities and prompting urgent calls for Madrid to declare a national emergency. Ceuta’s autonomous government warned that the city could no longer cope and requested additional support, including military assistance.

The response from Spain’s central government under Socialist PM Sanchez?

No national emergency.

No deployment of the armed forces.

No immediate military reinforcement.

Now compare that with another announcement made almost simultaneously the same day.

Spain dispatched seven F-18 fighter jets, an Airbus A400M transport aircraft, three military NH90 helicopters, and nearly 200 military personnel to Romania as part of NATO’s enhanced presence on the Alliance’s eastern flank—to deter Russia.

Does this make sense to you?

PM Sanchez says Spain is demonstrating admirable solidarity with an ally.

He says Romania deserves that support.

He says NATO matters.

But here’s the obvious question:

If Spain can mobilize such an impressive military deployment to protect NATO’s frontier hundreds of miles away—from Russia, which has never threatened Spain.

Why can’t it mobilize comparable urgency to secure Spain’s own frontier?

We in the US are acutely aware that every nation has international obligations—specially NATO allies.

But every government has one obligation that comes before all others:

Protect its own borders.

Protect its own citizens.

Listen to its own communities directly affected.

The people of Spanish region Ceuta weren’t asking Madrid to abandon NATO.

They were asking Madrid not to abandon them.

To put Spain first.

The images from Ceuta yesterday—which remind us Americans of the US border overrun by illegals from Mexico under Joe Biden—exposed a basic truth: local authorities believed they were facing a crisis that exceeded their capacity, while the national government judged the situation differently.

This suicidal dichotomy has been going on for years apparently.

Democracies in the West earn public trust when citizens believe their leaders are responding to their most immediate concerns.

When that confidence disappears, political institutions begin to lose something far more valuable than an election.

They lose credibility.

And no alliance abroad can compensate for losing it at home.

NATO means nothing when allied governments fail to protect their own countries, borders and citizens first—no matter what Socialists and Globalists tell us.

A Spanish Eurofighter deployed to the NATO Air Policing mission escorting a Russian AWAC Beriev A-50 Mainstay over the Baltic Sea.

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