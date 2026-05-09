I recently visited the Cliff House Maine—a remarkable place perched above the Atlantic, with breathtaking views and nearly two centuries of history.

In one of its halls, surrounded by memories, I came across something unexpected.

A framed postcard from August 1913.

It was written by a young boy, William Smith Jr., to his father, William Smith, at 220 East 57th Street in New York, New York—as the child carefully noted.

The message was simple. And unforgettable:

“Dear Papa,

Today we went bathing. The water was very cold but cousin Estelle stayed in until Mummy had to call her. There are no boys here my age this summer. I have no one to talk to except silly Estelle. I will be happy to see you next week. Bring your tennis racquet. Your son,

William Jr.”

It does not say “I miss you.”

It does not say “I love you.”

But it says both.

A son missing his father.

Taking the time to write.

Looking forward to seeing him again.

Standing there, questions came rushing in.

Did they meet the following week?

Did they play tennis?

Did the father go to war four years later—and return?

Did the son one day write letters of his own, to children of his own?

How many messages like this have been written—across centuries—between children and parents?

Time passes. Lives unfold. History moves forward.

But some things remain unchanged.

Treasure your family.

It is God’s gift to you.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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