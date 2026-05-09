ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
2h

Awwww 🥹☹️

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Dave's avatar
Dave
17m

Beautiful piece man and family truly is God's gift. The world would be so different if everyone realized that.

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