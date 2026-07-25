Just south of Albania’s Trump Island lies Corfu—the Ionian Sea touristic jewel many Americans recognize instantly.

We know it as one of the jewels of the Mediterranean.

Iconic blue waters—white houses—blue roofs.

Impressive Venetian architecture.

Luxury hotels and yachts.

Memorable summer vacations.

What most Americans don’t know is that for nearly half a century Corfu was British.

Not only Corfu.

An entire state known as the United States of the Ionian Islands existed under British sovereignty from 1815 to 1864.

Today, the very idea may sound strange.

Americans reading that phrase might assume it was a forgotten chapter of US history.

They would be wrong.

It was a British-controlled federation of seven Greek-speaking islands strategically positioned at the entrance to the Adriatic Sea.

And then Britain gave it away in 1864.

That decision remains extraordinary even by 19th century standards.

Empires usually acquired territory.

They rarely surrendered valuable possessions voluntarily.

Yet that is precisely what happened.

In 1863, the Greeks elected a new monarch: King George I of House of Glucksburg, a Danish prince whose dynasty was closely intertwined with Britain’s royal family.

The following year, Queen Victoria’s government transferred the Ionian Islands to the Kingdom of Greece as a gesture of goodwill and support for the new monarch.

Imagine Britain announcing today that it was handing Gibraltar, the Falklands, or another strategically important territory to a friendly country as a diplomatic gift.

The reaction would be extraordinary.

Actually we do not even need to imagine the controversy.

In 2025, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to hand Diego Garcia and the rest of the Chagos Islands—in the Indian Ocean—to the Republic of Mauritius generated fierce opposition because of its implications for British and American security.

Diego Garcia is one of the most strategically important locations available to the United States.

Yet in 1864 Britain voluntarily transferred Corfu and the entire United States of the Ionian Islands to Greece.

One of the Mediterranean’s most desirable tourist destinations today was one of London’s key strategic possessions in the 19th century.

The islands occupy a commanding position between Italy, Greece, and the Balkans.

Control them and you gain influence over some of the most important maritime routes in the eastern Mediterranean.

That reality was understood by everyone.

The Venetians.

The French.

The Turks.

The British.

And, of course, the Greeks.

Which raises a fascinating question.

If the islands were transferred partly to strengthen and legitimize the Greek crown, what happened when the monarchy itself disappeared?

Greece abolished the institution in 1974 and became a republic.

The answer, legally speaking, is simple.

The islands had become part of the Greek state, not merely the personal property of the king.

No serious British government is about to demand Corfu back today.

But the question remains useful because it forces us to think about something we often take for granted.

How permanent are political arrangements?

The British protectorate vanished.

The Greek monarchy vanished.

Empires vanished.

Borders changed.

Governments came and went.

Yet Corfu remains exactly where it has always been.

History has a habit of making permanent things look temporary and temporary things look permanent.

The 19th century British establishment probably never imagined that one day millions of tourists would know Corfu and never hear about the United States of the Ionian Islands.

Then again, history is full of surprises.

That is why it is worth paying attention to it.

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I hope you feel at home already.

Flag of the British protectorate of the United States of the Ionian Islands, in use from 1813 until 1864. The islands Britain handed to the Greek monarchy were Corfu, Ithaca, Paxos, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Lefkada, and Kythera.

It’s fascinating to think this flag flew over the homeland of Ulysses, Odysseus in Greek mythology.

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