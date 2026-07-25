ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Polemarchus
5h

I’m ignorant of this history so much thanks for sharing this. I’m going to look into this later today. The largesse and good will of Her Majesty Queen Victoria’s government is commendable but this skeptic wonders if the Royal bloodlines crossed in this time period, if Royal Navy port access to the Eastern Mediterranean was improved and if the notion of another representative democracy died a quiet death.

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