ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
5h

It makes sense.

So therefore it will not be implemented.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
2h

Easier is to enlarge Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline which carries oil from the Persian Gulf to its Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The pipeline has a capacity of 7m bbd and about 20m bbd go through the Strait of Hormuz.

A fraction of the cost of a canal although it only solves oil and gas exports. Imports would have to be handled by rail from Red Sea ports to the Gulf.

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