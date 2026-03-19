The recent ForeignLocal post about the strange borders between Oman and the United Arab Emirates sparked an intriguing idea from reader Devin Kennemore.

What if the world simply bypassed the Strait of Hormuz altogether?

The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman carries roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil. For decades, tensions in the region have raised the same concern: what happens if that passage is ever blocked?

Devin suggested a bold solution — build a canal across the Arabian Peninsula, linking the Persian Gulf directly to the open waters of the Arabian Sea through Emirati and Omani territory.

It sounds radical. But history shows that such engineering feats are possible.

The Panama Canal transformed global shipping in the early 20th century, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through a narrow strip of Central America. What once required a long voyage around South America suddenly took days instead of weeks.

Geographically, a Gulf-to-Arabian Sea canal might actually be simpler. The distance across the UAE and northern Oman is relatively short, and much of the terrain is open desert.

The project would be enormously expensive, of course. But in a region where energy exports generate vast wealth, Devin even speculated that countries like Qatar might pay for a project that permanently secures global shipping routes.

For now, it remains only an idea — one sparked by a smart reader’s comment.

History reminds us that many of the world’s greatest canals once began exactly the same way: as bold proposals on paper.

President Theodore Roosevelt would be smiling at this thought right now.

What do you think? Could such a canal ever be built? Should it be called Canal 47?

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