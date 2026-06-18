ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

It almost sounds like you're describing Islam.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
1h

Once again the God complex is on full display historically. Mankind is capable of so many wonderful things but the human ego can turn into an evil warped mechanism simultaneously. These are great lessons to learn and pass on to our youth. Primary is the fact that God alone should be in charge. Thank you Foreignlocal. God help US and God bless America.

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