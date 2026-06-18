Augustus, also known as Octavian, was the founder of the Roman Empire and the first Roman Emperor from 27 BC until his death in AD 14. The reign of Augustus initiated an imperial cult and an era of imperial peace in which the Roman world was largely free of armed conflict. Augustus’ great-uncle, dictator Julius Caesar, named him as his primary heir in his will, and after Caesar’s assassination in 44 BC Octavian inherited his estate and assumed his name.

Archaeologists excavating the ancient Greek-Roman city of Perga in today’s southern Turkey have uncovered something both fascinating and deeply unsettling:

a sophisticated Roman-era “guillotine gate” system designed to release wild animals into an arena during public executions.

The mechanism—discovered inside Perga’s first-century stadium—reportedly allowed animals to be unleashed horizontally into the arena with sudden dramatic force during spectacles known as Damnatio ad Bestias—the execution of condemned prisoners by wild beasts.

In practical terms, it was engineering in service of public death shows.

And that is precisely what makes the discovery so historically important.

Modern people often imagine civilization as a linear moral progression:

more technology,

more infrastructure,

more education,

therefore more humanity.

But Rome reminds us that advanced societies are not automatically humane societies.

The same civilization that built roads stretching across continents,

constructed aqueducts of astonishing sophistication,

developed systems of law still studied today,

and erected monuments that continue inspiring the modern world,

also transformed death into mass entertainment.

Crowds gathered to watch prisoners torn apart by animals.

Architects improved visibility for spectators.

Engineers refined arena mechanisms.

Authorities perfected the choreography of violence.

And society normalized it.

That uncomfortable contradiction is one of the most important lessons ancient history still offers modern civilization.

Because barbarism does not always arrive wearing primitive clothes.

Sometimes it emerges inside highly organized, wealthy, technologically sophisticated societies fully convinced of their own superiority.

The discoveries at Perga are especially striking because they reveal not random cruelty, but systematic planning.

This was not chaos.

It was administration.

Not spontaneous violence,

but institutionalized spectacle carefully integrated into public life.

The arena itself became a theater where power demonstrated dominance before the masses through ritualized brutality.

And perhaps that is why Rome still fascinates us today:

it forces us to confront both the heights and the darkness of civilization simultaneously.

Remember slavery was normal throughout the Empire too—no, it wasn’t invented by the White man in America…

The ruins of Perga therefore reveal far more than ancient mechanics buried underground.

They reveal something enduring about human nature itself.

A society may master engineering,

architecture,

military organization,

commerce,

and urban sophistication—

while still becoming emotionally desensitized to cruelty once violence is transformed into spectacle.

That truth remains as relevant today as it was 2,000 years ago.

An ancient Roman mosaic depicting a scene of an execution known in Latin as ‘damnatio ad bestias’ which translates to ‘condemnation to beasts.’ (Photo: Reuters).

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