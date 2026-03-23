ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
3h

I was teaching my kids some of this history because the schools aren't coming remotely close to being correct. I can't wait until there all out of school.

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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
3h

And his proper Genovese birth name was "Cristoffa Combo".

surprisingly hard to find

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