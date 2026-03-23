The recent decision by President Trump to reinstall a statue of Christopher Columbus at the White House has reignited a familiar debate. But beyond the politics, it reveals something deeper: how little we often understand about history itself.

Columbus was not “Italian”—because Italy did not exist in the 15th century. The country as we know it today was only unified in the late 19th century under the Royal House of Savoy. Columbus was Genoese, born in the small but powerful maritime Republic of Genoa, a key trading power in medieval Europe.

Nor was he sent to discover America by “Spain,” which also did not yet exist as a unified state. The modern Kingdom of Spain only emerged in the early 18th century under the Bourbon dynasty, after the centralization of multiple Iberian kingdoms.

Columbus’ voyage was financed by the Kingdom of Castile, under Queen Isabella I, of House Trastamara. It was she who met Columbus, approved his plan, funded the expedition, and provided the ships and crews. The lands he reached would belong to Castile alone.

Her husband, King Ferdinand II of Aragon, also of House Trastamara, ruled a separate kingdom focused on Mediterranean campaigns. The transatlantic venture was not his priority—and he did not fund it.

Yes it was Columbus who discovered the New World leading an expedition of rugged Castilian men in 1492. But the fact that a Queen in the late 15th century made one of the most consequential strategic decisions in history is remarkable. Queen Isabella’s vision helped reshape the world. It did also initiate our American history.

Columbus’ legacy should not divide us—it should remind us of exploration, ambition, and the complex origins of the modern world.

And we should definitely focus on celebrating our United States of America.

Don’t allow Marxists to erode our history with their hypocritical attacks.

Monument of Queen Isabella I of Castile and Christopher Columbus in Granada (Spain).

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