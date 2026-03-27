China has massively expanded its presence in Spain. Spanish Socialist PM Sanchez is definitely not the leader we want to be allied to. It’s time to call a spade a spade.

It’s hard to look elsewhere in the middle of an armed conflict but we need to realize that China is not retreating after the blow dealt by the US and Israel in Iran—it is continuing to strategically reposition itself.

As noted by fellow Substacker Vaughn Cordle, CFA, China was the lifeline of the Iranian regime. Pekin purchased roughly 90% of Iran’s oil exports—about 1.4 million barrels per day—injecting over $30 billion into Tehran’s coffers in 2025 alone. That money sustained nearly half of the regime’s budget. Without China, the Ayatollahs would have struggled to survive long ago.

Now, as pressure mounts on Iran, Pekin is shifting focus toward Europe—and the data is striking. In Spain, Chinese investment has surged by 331% in the last year alone, while Spanish investment in China collapsed by more than 80%, showing that operating in the Chinese market is easier said than done.

At the same time, trade between Spain and the United States is declining.

This is not coincidence. It is strategy.

China is expanding its economic footprint inside NATO countries, quietly building influence where it matters most. Beyond Spain, similar patterns are emerging across parts of Eastern Europe and Canada.

When direct confrontation becomes costly, great powers pivot. Pekin is doing exactly that—trading Middle Eastern exposure for Canadian and European leverage.

The implication is clear: influence is not only projected through military power, but through capital, trade, and dependency. NATO is being openly undermined in ways that were unthinkable a few decades ago.

The battlefield is shifting. And China is turning both Canada and Europe into the main arena. As an example, Spain recently approved the purchase of 4,500 Chinese Changan Kaicene F70 pick-up trucks for the Spanish Army.

We cannot wait any longer. The post-NATO era has commenced already, whether many accept it or not.

Ending the NATO bond is not a sign of US weakness or retreat.

It is a smart proactive move when our “allies” are not reliable anymore as they have been compromised by their exposition to Chinese economic and political influence.

So think again. Why isn’t Sanchez supporting us to secure the Strait of Hormuz?

He’s not anti-War!

He’s pro-China. Pro-CCP!

Chinese electric vehicle of the Spanish Army at a Spanish military facility in 2023. Chinese electric vehicles pose a significant risk of acquiring sensitive information due to their advanced connectivity features, which can collect and transmit data back to manufacturers. This raises concerns about potential surveillance and data privacy violations, but the Spanish government of PM Sanchez could not actually care less about this security threat.

Spanish PM Sanchez praising Chinese electric vehicles. He may retire in Pekin after fully undermining Spain. “We are the company we keep”, and he is not good company, oh, no.

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