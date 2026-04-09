Fellow Substacker Vaughn Cordle, CFA recently made a striking point:

Had the United States secured Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, the geopolitical impact would have been immediate.

Iran weakened.

Russia undercut.

China constrained.

North Korea isolated.

One move—multiple consequences.

That is strategy.

At the same time, in Washington DC, a different reality unfolded before the Tuesday ceasefire.

US Representative John Larson (D-CT) introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, claiming his actions endangered Americans and the United States.

That claim deserves scrutiny.

Because the loudest voices warning about danger today were far quieter when America faced a different kind of risk, during the Biden-Harris administration.

Years of unprecedented border insecurity and illegal border crossings.

Cartels expanding their reach and crime skyrocketing.

Communities absorbing the painful consequences while the establishment looked away.

At the time, the same concerns—of government choices hurting Americans—were routinely dismissed.

Minimized.

Explained away.

Now, suddenly, the language changes and Democrats seem to rediscover:

Law.

Security.

National interest.

Invoked now—selectively.

And that is the issue.

Not disagreement.

But inconsistency.

Because outrage is loudest when it is selective.

And when standards shift depending on who is in power, credibility collapses.

This is no longer just politics.

It is a system speaking in two voices.

One abroad—projecting strength.

One at home—contesting it.

And a nation divided between the two cannot sustain either for long.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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