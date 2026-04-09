ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
7h

To be fair the republicans are being stupid to but nowhere near as bad as the Dems. My hope is all of America can see how fake and hypocritical the Dems are and don't give them another chance in November. Yet another banger buddy.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
8h

If it weren't for double standards they would have no standards at all.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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