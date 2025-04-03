WWII pilots Franz Stigler (Germany) and Charlie Brown (USA) in 1944

“A true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” - G. K. Chesterton (1874-1936)

In war as in peace, there are several events of international heroism and cooperation that we should learn to especially value and honor. These events are jewels that enrich our common history making even enemies at war behave as elegant gentlemen respecting each other. In war as in peace, these actions based on graceful gentlemanly respect and proper behavior are what define people and make life worth living. No, don’t expect Jihadists to show these traits. They are part of our Western culture, truly worth treasuring…

The story of World War II Luftwaffe ace Franz Stigler (Germany) and Second Lieutenant Charles L. Brown (USA) piloting the B-17F bomber nicknamed “Ye Olde Pub” in November 1943 is certainly one worth celebrating, especially given the current dynamics worldwide.

Franz Stigler started flying gliders at age 12 and soloed in a biplane in 1933. He joined Lufthansa, becoming an airline Captain, before joining the Luftwaffe in 1940, at the start of WWII. There, he became an instructor pilot, with one of his students being Gerhard Barkhorn, who would later become the second highest scoring Ace in history, with over 300 victories in aerial combat.

Franz Stigler transferred to fly the Luftwaffe’s Bf 109 fighter aircrafts upon learning of the loss of his brother August, who died piloting a bomber shot down over the English Channel. Stigler flew combat in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and Western Europe. He served as a Squadron Commander of three squadrons and twice a Wing Commander, all flying Bf 109 fighters. He later formed EJG-1, possibly the first ever pre-jet training squadron, before being handpicked as the Technical Officer of General Adolph Galland’s elite JV 44 “Squadron of Experts”, flying the Me 262 jets.

Franz Stigler was credited with 28 confirmed victories and over thirty probables. He flew 487 combat missions, was wounded four times, and was shot down seventeen times, four by enemy fighters, four by ground fire, and nine times by gunners on American bombers. He bailed out six times and rode his dam aged aircraft down eleven times.

Charlie Brown graduated as a US Army Air Forces Second Lieutenant in April 1943. He arrived in England in early November 1943 as a B-17 pilot/aircraft commander and was wounded twice in completing 29 bomber combat missions out of 31 attempts (24 over Germany proper) with the famed 379th Bomb Group. He then delivered fighters and bombers and flew transports to the United Kingdom until becoming a B-17 instructor pilot stateside. Itching to return to duty overseas, Charlie Brown became a C-54/C-87 pilot and flew in the China-Burma-India theatre until the end of the war.

In November 1943, following a bombing run over Bremen, Germany, the B-17F bomber nicknamed “Ye Olde Pub” piloted by Lieutenant Brown sustained extensive damage and casualties.

As Brown fought to keep his plane in the air, limping back to England, Luftwaffe ace Franz Stigler arrived on scene anticipating an easy kill and another opportunity to avenge his brother’s death at the opening of WWII. As he approached the virtually helpless American plane, however, he saw the faces of the dead and wounded crewmen.

“A higher call”, by painter John Shaw

Then, Stigler’s eyes met those of pilot Charlie Brown. Despite the potentially severe consequences of letting an enemy plane escape, Stigler felt that he had to answer a higher call of honor and mercy.

Expecting the worst at any moment, Brown marveled as the enemy Bf-109 stuck with him to the North Sea. His adversary then saluted and veered away, allowing the astonished Brown to journey safely home.

American fighter P-47s planes which had also participated in the raid over Bremen, encountered “Ye Olde Pub”, marveled at the damaged bomber, and helped escort her to a safe landing at Seething Air Base, England.

“Ye Old Pub”, by painter Terence R. Rogers

With this encounter engraved into the minds of both pilots for decades after the war’s end, the two men remarkably located one another in 1990. In the years that followed, their friendship developed to the point where Stigler considered Brown to be as precious as the brother he had lost at the beginning of the war.

Franz Stigler passed away in 2008 at the age of 93. Charlie Brown died the same year at the age of 86. Their encounter in 1943 proved to many that honor and supreme elegance specially in the battlefield give the best proof of a man’s quality.

From here, as we deal with so many challenges, I recommend we think of both Franz Stigler and Charlie Brown and recognize their amazing example precisely at a time where many dynamics in the world point at renewed tensions and entrenched conflicts.

WWII pilots Charlie Brown (USA) and Franz Stigler (Germany) in the 1990s.

The example of these two formidable gentlemen pilots should not ever be forgotten.