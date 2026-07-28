Last month, fellow ForeignLocal traveler David Walk wrote a short message.

“I don’t trust Pakistan.”

My answer was also concise.

“No reason why you should. Bin Laden wasn’t hiding there by chance.”

That may sound harsh.

But 2026 marks 15 years since one of the most extraordinary and troubling episodes in the history of US-Pakistan relations.

On May 2nd, 2011, US Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.

Not in Afghanistan.

Not in some remote cave.

Not in an inaccessible mountain range.

In Abbottabad.

The world’s most wanted terrorist was living comfortably in a specially built compound located less than a mile from Pakistan’s premier military academy.

For nearly a decade after the 9/11 attacks, the United States searched for the man responsible for murdering almost 3,000 Americans.

Eventually, he was found not in a lawless wilderness, but in a sizable compound surrounded by high walls, barbed wire, and unusual security measures in a city filled with current and retired military personnel.

The compound itself raised obvious questions.

It had no internet connection.

No telephone lines.

Very few windows.

Security walls reaching up to eighteen feet high.

Residents burned their trash instead of placing it for collection.

Bin Laden reportedly lived there for years.

Not days.

Not weeks.

Years.

Pakistan covers approximately 881,000 square kilometers, making it one of the world’s larger countries.

Someone seeking to disappear could have chosen countless remote locations.

Yet Osama bin Laden was found in Abbottabad, just 31 miles away from Islamabad, the center of political and military power in Pakistan.

More importantly, Abbottabad is home to the Pakistan Military Academy—the country’s equivalent of our West Point.

It was not an inaccessible tribal outpost.

It was a comfortable military town.

Of all the places available in a country of that size, the world’s most wanted terrorist somehow spent years living within walking distance of the institution responsible for training Pakistan’s future military leaders.

Americans were asked to believe that nobody knew.

In a country where two thirds of the population celebrated the 9/11 attacks.

So most Americans reached their own conclusions long ago.

That history matters today because Pakistan is once again presenting itself as a “useful intermediary” between Washington and the regime of the Ayatollahs in Iran.

Mediation is an honorable role.

Successful mediators can prevent wars and lower tensions.

But mediators require credibility.

Credibility requires trust.

And trust is precisely where the Abbottabad story becomes relevant.

Before asking Americans to place confidence in Pakistan as a mediator, it is reasonable to ask whether the questions raised by Abbottabad were ever truly answered.

Fifteen years later, they largely remain unresolved.

The issue is whether Americans should simply forget what happened in Abbottabad.

We should not.

History has consequences.

Countries, like people, build reputations over time.

Trust takes years to earn and moments to lose.

Abbottabad still shapes how many Americans view Pakistan.

After all, the man hiding behind those walls was not a minor criminal.

He was Osama bin Laden.

Fifteen years later, Abbottabad remains less a mystery than a reminder.

Trust is easy to lose.

Much harder to regain.

If the two main mediators in our conflict with Iran today are Pakistan and Turkey…

Houston! We got a problem!

Until 2001, the Twin Towers reigned over the NYC skyline—like icons recognized worldwide. 25 years later, NYC is run by a foreign Islamist playing at being a Communist, while Pakistan and Turkey play at being mediators between us and the regime of the Ayatollahs. What can go wrong?

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