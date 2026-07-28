ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
5h

At the time it was reported that Bin Laden required kidney dialysis and had to be near a hospital for regular treatments. Maybe that's why he lived where he did?

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