Laws, borders, national pride—they once meant something in America. Children recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The flag was respected. Patriotism was the norm.

Today? Gone at light speed—intentionally.

A California-raised athlete competed not for the United States, but for China—America’s principal geopolitical rival. She won gold, returned to her US home to parades, and commentators insisted that loyalty to America is xenophobic.

Students march nowadays against immigration enforcement, waving foreign flags while denouncing US law. Americans have a right to protest. But foreigners—or citizens identifying with foreign nations—celebrating the violation of American law? In which country would that make any sense?

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, a former Biden administration aide was questioned by a US Senate Committee: is illegal immigration a crime? He answered: “I don’t know.” But we aren’t blind: he isn’t unsure. He knows perfectly well it is a crime. Every official in government knows it. And yet he lies—openly, remorselessly, unapologetically. That is treason.

These are not isolated incidents. Taken together, they show a methodical and calculated effort: the normalization of the erosion of allegiance, rule of law, and national cohesion.

This deliberate process must be stopped. If America falls, we have nowhere else to go. It’s time to stand against those undermining our sacred national sovereignty.

America first. Sovereignty first. Allegiance first. Anything less is mission failure.