Bulgarian Honor Guard soldiers carry the flag-wrapped coffin with the remains of Tsar Samuel at the beginning of the repatriation ceremony in Thessaloniki (Greece), in October 2026, in which Bulgaria also returned to Greece 48 Greek Orthodox ecclesiastical treasures removed by Bulgarian troops during World War I. (Photo: AFP).

Something historically remarkable took place last month in the Balkans.

They buried a Caesar in Sofia—in an extraordinary international ceremony.

Not Julius Caesar, of course. But the word Czar—or Tsar—descends ultimately from Caesar, the title of the Roman emperors. Long before Russia made it famous, Bulgarian kings were using it in the vast territories they ruled over.

One of these rulers was Samuel (circa 956-1014).

Tsar Samuel ruled the Bulgarian Empire from 997 until 1014, although he had effectively led its armies for years before becoming Emperor. He fought Byzantium relentlessly and controlled much of the Balkans. His political center was Ohrid—today in North Macedonia, near the Albanian border.

Then came catastrophe.

In 1014, the Byzantines crushed Samuel’s army at Kleidion—in today’s modern Bulgaria.

Samuel died shortly afterward. Four years later, the Bulgarian Empire finally fell to Byzantium.

His bones had another journey ahead of them—after resting for a millennium in the crypt of an Orthodox church on an island in a lake in the region now bordering Greece and Albania.

Discovered by archaeologists in Greece in 1969, Tsar Samuel’s remains spent decades there while Athens and Sofia negotiated their transfer. Finally, on October 3rd, 2026, they were flown to the Bulgarian capital aboard a military aircraft escorted by fighter jets.

Two Soviet-designed MiG-29s and two US-designed F-16s of the Bulgarian Air Force escorted the Italian-designed C-27J Spartan also of the Bulgarian Air Force transporting the medieval royal remains—think about that too.

Tsar Samuel was finally laid to rest in the Church of Saint Sophia—a spot I know well. Thessaloniki, Sofia and Skopje are not just names on a map to me. For an important part of my life, they were places where I built many memories.

But had Samuel really “come home”?

The question itself reveals the problem.

A thousand years ago, Samuel’s Bulgarian Empire included lands that today belong to several countries, including Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Greece, Albania, Serbia and Montenegro. His political center, Ohrid, is today in North Macedonia. His remains were discovered in what is now Greece.

Modern borders simply cannot be projected backwards onto his world.

Yet the Balkans continue arguing about historical ownership.

In Skopje, an enormous white marble statue of Tsar Samuel sits upon his throne. Bulgaria and North Macedonia have spent years disputing aspects of their shared history, including Samuel himself. And he has company. Alexander the Great and his father Philip II have also been monumentalized in Skopje, despite Greece regarding ancient Macedonian civilization as part of its Hellenic historical inheritance.

But why must inheritance be exclusive?

Samuel was Emperor of a Bulgarian state. Recognizing that does not erase the importance of Samuel and Ohrid to the history of modern North Macedonia. Nor does finding his bones inside today’s Greece somehow make Greece merely the accidental custodian of somebody else’s past.

Borders move. Empires disappear. New nations emerge.

History remains.

Greece had Samuel’s bones. Bulgaria wanted its Emperor. North Macedonia still has him sitting on a throne there.

Today, all three are NATO allies.

Perhaps the mistake is believing that only one of them can inherit his royal legacy.

On October 3rd, Bulgaria finally buried the Caesar.

Perhaps 2026 is also a good year to bury the argument over who owns his memory.

Tsar Samuel’s monument in Skopje, the capital of NATO-ally North Macedonia.

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