A Maine family of patriots: Gary Foster (left) with his mother Ruth and father Clifton, after they were honored in their home town of Gray, Maine, in 2024.

Exemplary patriot and friend Gary Foster of Gray (Maine) wrote a letter last Friday, March 21st, 2025. He sent it to the President of the Maine Senate, Democrat Matthea Daughtry, the Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, Democrat Ryan Fecteau, the Maine Senate Minority Leader, Republican Harold Stewart III, and the Maine House Minority Leader, Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham.

I have the pleasure to reproduce it here for you all to read:

“I am writing to express my indignation at the disregard and disrespect you have demonstrated toward the people of the State of Maine.

For the third time you have adjourned sine die solely for the purpose of forcing your will on Maine taxpayers while excluding nearly half of us in budget negotiations, for which we are ultimately forced to fund; a budget that reflects more than a 50% increase in six years. All while the peoples' net income has decreased due to inflation.

And now you will reconvene to conduct business that you failed to do during the first regular session of the 132nd legislature, further illustrating your incompetence and blatant disregard of the voters and taxpayers of Maine.

Article IV - Part Third, Section 1 of the Constitution of the State of Maine (in case you are unaware of the existence of that document) allows the legislature to convene at times other than those specified, but not as a means to circumvent the constitution. This section clearly expresses that business carried over from the first regular session will be taken up in the second regular session. That second regular session convenes on the first Wednesday after the first Tuesday in January in the subsequent even numbered year, which is January 8, 2026; not in March or April of 2025.

This is the third budget cycle in a row that you have excluded a large segment of Maine citizens in enacting legislation, some of which is detrimental to the sanctity of our freedom and prosperity. Time and again you have shut out the will of the people and forged ahead. Even to the point where you are beginning to silence colleagues and their constituents who dare to take a stand against your tyranny. Admiral David Farragut once famously ordered "Damn the torpedoes; full speed ahead." You have clearly taken the posture of "damn the people; full speed ahead."

It is evident that over the past 5 years you have built a wall of separation between the people and their government, hijacking OUR government for YOUR petty yet destructive and costly purposes.

I can only hope and pray that the voters will remove you from your office and relegate you to the trash bins of history where you belong, before your wholesale destruction of our way of life is completed.

As also reported by the Maine patriots of The Dinner Table, led by Republican Maine Representative Laurel Libby, “the Democrat majority in Augusta rammed through an unbalanced and bloated $11.3 billion budget with zero Republican input—a blatant power grab that silenced nearly half of Maine’s voters.”

This tyrannical way of silencing Conservatives and ignoring half of the voters in Maine by the party of the failed Leftist recipes, must be ended. If you have the possibility, please donate to those trying to build a solid political counterbalance to this egregious and undemocratic ways. That is what the Left always does!

Help Make Maine Great Again!

US Navy Admiral David Farragut (1801-1870). Born at Lowe’s Ferry on the Holston River in Tennessee, he was the first Admiral ever in the US Navy. His father was a Spanish merchant sailor who served as a naval officer during the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783). His mother was a North Carolina native of Scotch-Irish American descent. Farragut’s naval career began as a midshipman when he was 9 years old and continued for 60 years, until his death at the age of 69 of a heart attack while on vacation. His 6 decades of naval service included several wars, most notably the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, and the American Civil War, where he gained fame for winning several decisive naval battles for the Union, despite being a Southerner. The town in Tennessee where he was born is called ‘Farragut’ today, in his memory.