ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tzlil Berko's avatar
Tzlil Berko
3h

Thank you dear friend! 🤩 I was actually there! Check it out: 🔗 https://tzlilberko.substack.com/p/zionism-baby?r=2sa9r4&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
Amadeus's avatar
Amadeus
3h

I'll drink to that. L'chaim.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture