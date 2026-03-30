Especially as India and Pakistan faced renewed clashes in 2025, one lesson remains clear: BORDERS MATTER.

Do not follow those who say they want to erase them.

Borders are not abstract lines on a map. They define sovereignty, security, and responsibility. When they are unclear, contested, or ignored, conflict follows. As everywhere else, that has been the reality on the Indian subcontinent since partition in 1947—and remains true today.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the enclave zones along the border between India and Bangladesh—a country that, until 1971, formed part of Pakistan’s eastern wing. In regions such as Cooch Behar, the border created a bizarre patchwork of enclaves—small pockets of one country entirely surrounded by the other. Villages existed in legal limbo. Residents often lacked access to basic services, law enforcement, or infrastructure. Roads stopped at invisible lines. Schools, hospitals, and utilities were neglected because neither side fully assumed responsibility. Nothing worked, and no one fixed it.

That is what unclear borders look like in real life.

The 2015 land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh, which ended decades of such territorial confusion, was not an act of aggression but of common sense.

Clear borders reduce friction, restore accountability, and improve daily life for ordinary people.

Contrast that with the growing confusion around borders in parts of the Western world, where enforcement is often treated as optional or even suspect. The result is predictable: uncertainty, institutional strain, and rising internal tension.

Borders are not about exclusion. They are about structure.

Common sense tells us that a nation without secure borders is not a nation at all.

The demagogues who want to erase them or debilitate them are not pro-people, they are anti-national sovereignty.

And they’re not your friends. Much the opposite.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

Turkish Army troops patrolling the Turkish-Iranian border. (Photo: AA).

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