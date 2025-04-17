Last year, I wrote a post titled ‘Strength and Leadership’ introducing my dear friend Bobby Charles to Substack and to many a reader who had never heard of him before. Slowly but surely, his name is becoming a household name in Maine.

Two days ago, he just officially launched his campaign for Governor of the Great State of Maine in 2026, aiming to cut crime, cut taxes, cut sanctuary cities and cut the absurd Woke policies of Democrat Governor Janet Mills. Yes, the one who defied President Trump looking to continue denying biological girls and women in Maine their Title IX rights, because letting girls and women compete on their own sport categories, use their restrooms and gym changing areas without naked men around is, you know, fascist!

The video launching Bobby’s campaign is really spot on! Worth watching and rewatching! Enjoy it!

Discover this great American Patriot! Donate, register to support him, put wind on his sales! Maine deserves it! Our whole Nation does!

I stand with Bobby! Do you?

Maine has a promising future in 2026: vote for Bobby Charles!