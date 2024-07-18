Senator Bob Menendez applauds Secretary Hillary Clinton at Montclair State University, 2023 (Photo Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com)

On July 16th, 2024, the Senior US Senator from New Jersey, Democrat Bob Menendez (serving since 2006) has been convicted of 16 crimes, including bribery, extortion, honest services fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, in a landmark corruption trial in which he was accused of accepting bribes and acting as an agent for the Egyptian government. These aren’t like the phony Trump charges and “crimes”, these are real ones.

The jury agreed that the domineering Democrat Senator abused the power of his office for years to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, Nadine Arslanian, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and softening his position toward that country as he speeded its access to millions of dollars in U.S. military aid. As complicated as this all sounds, there’s still a lot more behind the story that Americans have no clue about, much to the benefit of our corrupt politicians and oligarchs in charge.

As Politico’s Matt Friedman rightly pointed, “Bob Menendez, the 70-year-old son of working-class Cuban immigrants, wasn’t always loved by all of his fellow New Jersey Democrats. But his political acumen was universally respected — and feared.” Menendez “built a 50-year career as one of New Jersey’s most respected, powerful and ruthless Democrats. But corruption rumors always trailed him.”

This is one of the most massively important developments in US politics in a long time, showing the depth of the corruption affecting Democrats and Republicans (the very Swamp ruining our lives) and the current way of doing politics in America, giving priority to the interests of foreign lobbies and illegals over the needs, hopes and dreams of US citizens. Foreign interest groups pay our politicians billions of dollars every year trying to advance the national interests of the elites running the show in different countries around the world, whose interests are most of the times incompatible with our very own American national ones. However, mainstream media intoxication make it nearly impossible for the average citizen to even grasp the implications of what’s going on.

If 100 years ago there were but a few foreign powers meddling into our politics, buying Senators, Representatives and Ambassadors to advance their own foreign interests among the circles of power in DC, the reality in the 21st century is that of an absolute institutional bazaar, where everything is for sale. DC epitomizes a lustful circus of corruption in which multiple players and corporations intertwine themselves in often contradictory moves, reaching such a point of confusion and political depravity that renders American politics fully ineffective to achieve its original stated goal of protecting the interests of US citizens and of the Republic we created to articulate our national interests.

Both Democrats and Republicans are part of this game of institutionalized corruption, allegedly embodied by actors such as Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the late Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) or Susan Collins (R-ME), among very many others. America has reached the level of a banana republic, and the world knows everything is for sale, especially since 2021.

The case of Bob Menendez is one of the most relevant ones though, as the Senior Senator from New Jersey saw his influence peak as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, a position he held for years coinciding with the Obama administration (from 2013 to 2015) and again with the Biden administration (from 2021 to 2023), serving the interests of absolutely everyone on Earth except of the citizens of the United States. The Pledge of Allegiance turned to ashes for Senator Menendez too long ago.

Bob Menendez (who started his political career when he was 20 and is now 70) hasn’t worked many a day in his life outside the corrupt political circles. He has spent half a century playing the game and going from one level of “public service” to another, serving himself and his “community” exclusively along the way. A staunch supporter of “immigration reform” (an euphemism for handing endless benefits and privileges to illegals and foreigners in order to create a base of supporters who owe him and the Democrat Party everything) he voted in favor of handing US citizenship to any illegal in close contact with a US citizen (including widows and orphans); he voted against securing English as the official language of business for the US federal government; he voted to advance the interests of the Latino groups in America over those of general US citizens; he voted against denying legal status to illegal immigrants convicted of domestic violence, crimes against children and crimes relating to the illegal purchase or sale of firearms; he voted in favor of the DREAM Act rewarding illegal immigration and making a mockery of those who immigrated legally; all in a mutually beneficial way for him and the Democrat Party, which looked to show prominent Latino figures like Menendez being placed in key posts in Congress as a way to earn the favor of the ever growing Hispanic community. Ever wonder why wherever you call now, you hear “para espanol, oprima 9”?

The Democrat Party (with corrupt Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer as leaders in the US House and the US Senate for decades) didn’t care about the corrupt adventures of Senator Menendez as far as he delivered votes for the Party: the absolute omnirelevant structure in the cosmovision of these kleptocrats who use ideology and politics as excuses to fill their pockets and coffers.

It is ironical that Bob Menendez’s official website frames his story as an example of the “quintessential American story”. As explained there, Senator Menendez “grew up the son of Cuban immigrants in a tenement building in Union City and has risen to become one of 100 United States Senators. He has earned a national reputation for his international leadership in the Senate, which pairs with his long-time reputation as a fighter for New Jersey families who puts their health care, economic security and education ahead of powerful special interests.” But the truth is that looking at Menendez’s career, and combining it with the record of another prominent Cuban immigrant in the Biden administration -no other than infamous Alejandro Mayorkas- any objective observer would agree that it is time to fix our broken immigration system by putting American interests first and by quarantining those who for years have played such a corrupt game to benefit foreign actors exclusively over the interests of Americans.

Eventually, Menendez fell in his own trap. He forgot he too was a simple mortal, believing that he could do anything he wanted and that he obviously was above the Law. The story is as old as humanity: “for some men, nothing is more powerful than a tall chick with a short skirt and long legs”, as a very experienced diplomat told me a long time ago. The foreign interests who wanted to rule over Menendez’s position just had to send him an attractive companion so that he could fall in the trap, in the most predictable manner. Her name was Nadine Arslanian (Armenian), and Menendez fell head over heels for her…

The photo on the left shows Senator Menendez and Nadine Arslanian at their wedding in 2020 (NJ Advance Media file photo). The photo on the right shows them leaving Liberty House Restaurant in Jersey City after attending the victory party for his son, Rob Menendez, who won the Eighth District congressional seat, on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Feudalism in America, with the politicians assuring their prosperity in the long term by having their own children elected. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal).

Divorced from his first wife since 2005, Senator Menendez reportedly met Nadine Arslanian at a pancake bar in 2018, proposed to her by the Taj Mahal in India a year later, and tied the knot in the US in 2020. She reportedly works as the President of Strategic International Business Consultants, a holding company that was incorporated in New Jersey in 2019, after she had worked in sales and marketing for Fusion Diagnostics Laboratories and had served on the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Advisory Committee. She is potentially part of a complex international lobby architecture that connects the governments of Armenia, Greece, France and Egypt, in a complex anti-Turkish axis looking to influence the foreign affairs’ decision-making-structures in the US. Being Senator Menendez the powerful Chairman of the influential Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, he was the perfect target to influence.

The US foreign and security policy decisions towards Egypt, Greece, France and Armenia have evolved a lot in the last years, very fast and mostly in the interests of the previously mentioned axis Armenia-Greece-France-Egypt, not necessarily in our interest. That dynamic could not be achieved during the Trump administration (2017-2020), in which American interests were placed as the main point of focus, thus weakening the grip of foreign actors over the US decision-making structures, despite all the baseless hoax about Russia-collusion. Since the Biden administration took office in 2021, American interests have basically disappeared from the map and the politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Bob Menendez and others (some key Republicans too) have seen their financial resources grow exponentially.

Some key observers that want to remain anonymous say that Menendez’s fall out of grace is related to the clandestine strife between Armenia-Greece-France, on one hand, and Turkey-Azerbaijan on the other. This all took place in the middle of a process of rapprochement between the European Union and Azerbaijan started in 2022, linked to the Ukraine crisis, just two years after the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, and just a year before the final Nagorno-Karabakh blitzkrieg in 2023.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 18 July 2022, to seal the energy cooperation deal between the EU and Azerbaijan that Armenia-Greece-France dreaded. (Photo: Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan).

In order to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian gas and diversify its supplies, the EU signed a new gas agreement with Azerbaijan in July 2022. The aim was for this former Soviet republic (an energy powerhouse in the European region of the Caucasus) to double its gas exports to the EU by 2027. The target is at least 20 billion cubic meters per year (compared to 8 billion in 2021). French sources discredited the deal, saying it would only replace a small proportion of Russian deliveries, previously accounting for around 45% of European imports. The move however strengthened the strategic connection between Azerbaijan and the EU, which in turn strengthened the link between Brussels and Turkey (Azerbaijan’s main backer in Baku’s conflict with neighboring Armenia regarding Nagorno-Karabakh). This rapprochement between Brussels and Turkey was very much disliked by Greece and France, who strengthened their historical connection with Armenia to put Senator Bob Menendez under their control in order to steer the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations according to their interests. The marriage between Menendez and Armenian asset Nadine Arslanian did put the Yerevan-Athens-Paris axis temporarily in control of events in Washington DC, much to the detriment of the US.

The 2020 conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh obviously remained in the background all the time. The Trump administration (2017-2020) had made foreign influence over US foreign and security policy impossible. France was in a weak position since one of its biggest corporations (Lafarge SA) was being investigated of having supported ISIS for years (it would admit to be guilty in 2022 and agree to pay a $778 million fine imposed by a US Court). There was nothing that Armenia, Greece and France could do to prevent Azerbaijan from smashing the Armenian military during its operation to retake its own region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.

The results of the 2020 Azerbaijani victory in Nagorno-Karabakh (igniting anti-government protests in Armenia and subsequent clashes on the ground) left a very bitter taste in Armenia, Greece and France. The change of administration in DC gave them the green light they needed, and with their control over Senator Menendez, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, things developed really fast from early 2021 on.

In 2022, Greece started to deploy batteries of Russian S-300 missile systems acquired from Cyprus on the Aegean islands (in contravention of the Montreux Convention signed in 1936), which enraged Turkey. Furthermore, Senator Bob Menendez’s old friend Nancy Pelosi (then still the 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives) was dispatched to the Caucasus to support Armenia, according to the interests of the Yerevan-Athens-Paris axis which now had more power than ever in DC, owing to the corrupt arrangements that make our politicians pay far more attention to foreign interests than to ours, given that these foreign actors pay juicy fees to our Congressmen and Congresswomen.

U.S. congressional delegation led by Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi arrives in Yerevan for her first visit to Armenia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (U.S. Embassy in Armenia).

However, in the latest conflict in 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces completely overwhelmed Armenian resistance in Nagorno-Karabakh, in a blitzkrieg that shocked foreign observers. Having already proven their edge both in Syria and Libya, the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones deployed by Azerbaijan in 2023 performed very effectively in attacking and damaging the Armenian defenses in Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition to providing identification and targeting data, these Turkish-made drones carried smart, micro-guided munitions to hit targets on their own, which made them extremely versatile and much more cost-effective than traditional fighter jets. The subsequent exodus of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh sent shockwaves into Armenia and the wider region, still considered one of Russia’s key backyards.

A Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on display at the 2023 military parade in Baku following Azerbaijan's victory in the war. (Photo AR).

Since then, looking to strengthen Armenian-Greek and French interests in the region, the relation between the US and Armenia has strengthened in 2024, with joint military drills launched in the Caucasus this month of July, in yet another escalation that continues putting Washington DC and Moscow on a dangerous collision course, especially while Russian air and naval assets are still deployed in the Caribbean, and we are engaged in a proxy war against Moscow in Ukraine.

So in the middle of this mess, are Senator Menendez and his wife only guilty of accepting bribes and acting as agents of the Egyptian government, or is there much more going on behind the scenes?

The links of Egypt with France and Greece (in the field of weapons acquisitions and oil explorations in the East Mediterranean) and the alleged connections of Senator Menendez also with the government of Qatar, show only the tip of the iceberg here.

As reported by the New York Post’s Ben Kochman and Priscilla DeGregory, “Senator Bob Menendez’s stunning corruption conviction could motivate his cancer-ridden wife to try to strike a plea deal with prosecutors. But experts said Nadine may never have to face trial.”

Be it as it may, the reality is that it is time to realize that our democratically elected officials have been for too long selling America to foreign interests, piece by piece, enriching themselves, lying to us, weakening our country and putting us all in very serious danger.

In a famous quote from “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance, the newly appointed Trump VP candidate said: “We need to create a space for the J.D.s and Brians of the world to have a chance. I don’t know what the answer is, precisely, but I know it starts when we stop blaming Obama or Bush or faceless companies and ask ourselves what we can do to make things better.”

In relation to our rotten politics, we actually need to blame Obama and Bush and nameless companies, but we must go far deeper. We must change the whole dynamics behind a system that empowers the corrupt and puts foreign interests ahead of ours. It’s definitely time to wake up, clean house and put America First! November 2024 is possibly our last chance to effect such an existential change. Onwards!