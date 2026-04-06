ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
2h

I agree …I hope the SCOTUS uses some common sense.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture