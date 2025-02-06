Flag of Belize. The country’s motto is “Sub Umbra Floreo”, under the shade I flourish.

Known previously as the Colony of British Honduras, Belize achieved its independence from the United Kingdom in 1981, becoming the only mainland Central American country which is a Commonwealth realm, with King Charles III as its Monarch and Head of State.

Up to today, the late Queen Elizabeth II was featured on all Belize dollar (BZ$) banknotes. In January 2025, the Central Bank of Belize announced that King Charles III won’t appear on the newly designed banknotes; instead it will be local patriots Philip Goldson (a Black Belizean) and George Cadle Price (a White Belizean) who will be on the obverse of the new banknotes. A Black man and a White man, as on the national coat of arms that adorns the country’s flag. 1 US$ = 2BZ$.

Not sure where in Central America Belize is? Here:

With an area of 8,867 square miles (22,970 square km) and a population of 420,600 in 2024, Belize is the least populated and least densely populated country in Central America. Its capital is Belmopan, and its largest city is Belize City. The country has a diverse society composed of many cultures and languages. It is the only Central American country where English is the official language, while Spanish is the most widely spoken. Belizean Creole is the second-most-commonly-spoken dialect, followed by the Mayan languages, Garifuna, and the German dialects. Over half the population is multilingual due to the diverse linguistic backgrounds of the people.

The economy of Belize is based on agriculture (sugar and citrus exports), services and tourism, partly as a result of an increase in cruise ship arrivals. The climate is tropical, with a hot and rainy season from June to October, and a cooler season from November to February. People are warm, the place is nice and life is far cheaper there now than in the US in 2025, thanks to the disastrous Bidenflation. If you are still missing the prices of everything in 2020 during the first Trump term, you better buckle up because it may still be a while until President Trump manages to make things work for us -average Americans- again.

Convenience store in Belize.

You must be asking yourself by now, why is Al telling me today all this about this country I have never set foot on?

Well, let me tell you, yesterday I went to a local store here in the US and -as I usually do when I go to stores- chatted with the store manager, who basically told me that her husband and her had decided in 2022 -in view of the fact that they can hardly make ends meet here despite both of them working full time jobs- that as soon as they retire in 2026, they are selling their house and moving to Belize. Yes, the increase on local property taxes since 2021 has been the last nail on the coffin for them. They will surely miss the US but they can’t afford it here anymore.

Unlike Democrats, the numbers don’t lie

As reported by the Heritage Foundation in November 2024, “all Americans are facing rising prices under the Biden-Harris administration, despite its claim that it’s “fighting to lower costs,” but the burden of soaring costs falls disproportionately on low-income families. They spend a higher share of their income on necessities such as food and energy, which have seen above-average inflation. A simple trip to the grocery store will frustrate many Americans. Since January 2021, the price of cereal and bakery goods has risen 25%, and chicken, the most common meat, has increased by 24%. As you head back home, you realize your car needs refueling, only to find yourself paying 45% more at the pump. You arrive home and turn on the lights, knowing that your electricity bill will be 31% more than it used to.”

In 2023 alone, US taxpayers shelled out some $150 billion in government services and support to help the 20 million illegal immigrants in the country, according to a study from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). And most of the cost, since the Biden-Harris administration decided to open our borders to the illegal immigrant invasion, has been borne by state and local governments. Get that? The figures in 2024 got even worse.

Americans have seen their taxes skyrocket since 2021, to pay for the needs of illegals, pretend refugees, asylum seekers and all sort of related programs, at the same time that the lunatic policies of the Left made the cost of living rise like never before in the 21st century. Many have seen their standard of living seriously compromised, while millions of foreigners (many of them displaying a sense of entitlement and utter disrespect for our country) have been receiving taxpayer funds to pay for their housing, electricity bills, groceries, medical costs, transportation, cell phones, education, you name it. Does this make any sense to you? It certainly doesn’t to me.

Yes, we voted the Trump-Vance administration in because this was simply unsustainable any longer, but it’s worth keeping in mind that many millions of Americans still voted for the arsonist duo Harris-Walz, as if there was any more money to keep on handing out to the foreigners while average Americans even started looking on the map for other places to relocate to.

This all may sound anecdotal to you, perhaps even xenophobic, racist, or whatever other typical label the Left uses to stifle debate over the most crucial topics of life. I simply couldn’t care less anymore. When Americans have to plan a life in Belize because they can’t afford life here on their own homeland, while our politicians have been supporting a brainless plan to pay the full cost of living to millions of foreigners we really have no obligation to care for whatsoever, you realize this has nothing to do with being kind, generous or empathetic.

I’ve travelled, studied and lived in many countries in the world. There’s not a single nation that is more generous and kinder than the people of the United States of America. That’s not the issue. It’s time to realize we’ve been taken advantage of, abused by a Socialist, Globalist political class that despises average Americans and that refuses to put their needs first. I thank God President Trump is turning things around so fast.

It is time to understand that if we allow the Left to destroy the US, that’s it. There’s really no other place to go to. Yes, President Trump is already in the White House. And in just 3 weeks, miracles are happening. But the Democrat party is getting ready to push their lunacy again, with their leaders saying they want to take the fight to the streets and oppose Trump’s reforms, precisely those the majority of Americans voted for.

I pray to God Almighty that we shall be able to put America First, implement the MAGA and MAHA principles, and survive this era of lunacy when so many of our compatriots have taken our Nation for granted and could hardly seem to worry a bit about its very demise.

“The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous”. - Frederick Douglass (1818-1895)