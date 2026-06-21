ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Paul Brett's avatar
Paul Brett
9h

Enjoyed your historical perspective on this. It is quite amazing as you say, that one can assume a long standing history is buried deep in times past, only to find a relatively recent beginning of around 200 years. Pretty much the same as Australia & America give or take 50.

Because you have sleuthed this out in detail with “historical accuracy” to back it up. I would very much like to dangle a carrot, for you to apply the same approach on an entirely reverse scenario. A challenge of sorts.

I have long studied a Book (since 1980) that was first published in the 1950s that has (proven to be Historically Accurate and Progressively Accurate) as time goes by.

Just as one can “assume” that Belgium is a Long time European entity, but is Not. Then in this case, the Long Lost Identity of Two Nations in particular appear to be somewhat “recent” in prominence 200 to 300 years. Yet are Ancient, dating back to (Jacob who became “Israel” and Joseph and His Two Sons Ephraim & Manasseh) The “study” is amazingly fascinating, intriguing, and quite controversial, but “for me” too many occurrences have proven to be so accurate, there cannot (IMHO) be any remote coincidences to dismiss it.

The Book: The United States and Britain In Prophecy. Is available for Free…. from thetrumpet.com order it online, critique it, challenge it. And let me know your thoughts. 🤔😉😎

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Madjack's avatar
Madjack
10h

Norman Davies, who wrote a wonderful, exhaustive history of Europe also wrote “Vanished Kingdoms” about countries that had once been prominent and are now gone.

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