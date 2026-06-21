HM King Albert I, the Knight-King (1909-1934). This is a photo I looked at as a child with great respect. It’s not common to see a King with a combat helmet—an Adrian helmet in this case.

Yesterday, after writing about Brussels sprouts and their origins near Brussels, I realized something many modern readers may never fully consider:

The medieval farmers cultivating those vegetables in the 13th century were not Belgian.

Because Belgium did not yet exist.

In fact, Belgium itself is a relatively recent creation, born only in 1830 after breaking away from the United Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Before that, the territory passed through an astonishing sequence of rulers and empires:

the Burgundians,

the Spanish Habsburgs,

the Austrian Habsburgs,

Napoleon’s France,

and later the Dutch Monarchy.

The people living there often identified more with their city, province, language, religion, or dynasty than with any unified “Belgian” national consciousness.

That is one reason Belgium remains such a fascinating country today.

Modern Belgium was effectively constructed as a strategic buffer state between larger European powers—particularly France and the German world—with the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha placed on the throne in 1831. Over time, the dynasty developed extensive royal connections across Europe—especially with the British Crown—as a way to strengthen and protect the fragile long-term survival of the young Belgian state.

And yet, despite being relatively young historically, Belgium became central to some of Europe’s defining moments—and Africa’s too.

The massive colonial expansion of Belgium into the Congo during the reign of King Leopold II (1865-1909) was accompanied by a level of brutality that remains both unforgettable and unforgivable.

Belgium would later also stand at the center of World War I, transforming King Albert I (pictured above) into the legendary “Knight-King” after Belgium resisted the German invasion of 1914. Brussels later evolved into the bureaucratic and political heart of both NATO and the European Union itself.

Yet beneath the surface, Belgium has always carried internal tensions.

The divide between Dutch-speaking Flemings in the north and French-speaking Walloons in the south remains one of Europe’s most enduring identity fault lines. Governments have repeatedly struggled to form. Political parties often split along linguistic lines. At times, the country itself has appeared almost administratively accidental.

That is precisely why British politician Nigel Farage once mocked Belgium inside the European Parliament as essentially a “non-country,” arguing that it represented an artificial political construction rather than an organic nation. His confrontation with former European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in 2010 became one of the most memorable speeches in modern EU political history.

Whether one agrees with Farage or not, the deeper historical point remains fascinating:

nations are not eternal.

Many of the countries modern people assume always existed are actually recent political creations shaped by wars, dynasties, diplomacy, economics, geography, and power politics.

And sometimes all it takes to rediscover that forgotten reality…

is a Brussels sprout on a lunch plate in rural America.

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