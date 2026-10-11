ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave
Oct 11

That's why Plato said centuries ago "those who don't get involved in your politics are doomed to be ruled by fools".We all need to get better at researching these shit bags before we vote them in and then pay attention to what they're doing while they're in there. Good post buddy.

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