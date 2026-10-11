Student demonstrations in Serbia started in 2024, triggered by the collapse of a concrete canopy at Novi Sad railway station, which resulted in 15 deaths. The students hold the Serbian authorities responsible for the tragedy, accusing corruption of leading to poor repairs at the station. Toppling the Serbian government over that leads many to think that this isn’t but another color revolution aimed at changing yet another government the Globalists don’t control. This is precisely what USAID funds were used for. Get it now?

There is something peculiar about politicians who cannot secure their own house continually demanding greater authority to manage everybody else’s.

On August 27th, 2026, US Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC) and Bill Keating (D-MA) introduced the SRBIJA Act in Congress—Srbija means Serbia in Serbian.

Bipartisan.

We’re apparently supposed to find that reassuring.

I don’t.

The bill would make Serbia’s elections, democracy, media, corruption and relations with Russia and China matters of American foreign policy. It also invokes territorial integrity in the Balkans.

Serbia. Territorial integrity. Seriously?

ForeignLocal readers may remember my 2024 article about Bill Clinton’s statue in Kosovo. Washington recognized Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008. Today, the Uniparty wants to keep on lecturing Belgrade—and Moscow—about territorial integrity.

And Serbia must apparently demonstrate independence from Russian and Chinese influence while the Uniparty tells Belgrade which countries it should distance itself from.

But there is a larger problem here.

Bipartisanship is a method, not a principle.

Two politicians from opposing parties agreeing on something doesn’t make it wise. Sometimes it merely means the Washington establishment I call the Uniparty agrees with itself.

That often isn’t that good for We The People.

Americans should be particularly suspicious when “bipartisan” means preserving policies voters thought they had voted to change.

This bipartisan effort risks sabotaging the Trump’s administration policy in the region.

The European version of it arrived arrived just a few days later.

Eleven EU countries—including Spain—are pushing to reduce the ability of individual governments to block EU foreign-policy decisions. They want Europe to act more decisively abroad.

Ukraine’s borders must be defended.

Serbia must be instructed.

Russia must be confronted.

Foreign-policy consensus must be strengthened.

Meanwhile, look at Ceuta.

I repeat.

Meanwhile, look at Ceuta.

A Spanish intelligence report concludes that the mass border crossing of 80,000 people in July was not spontaneous. Investigators describe prior planning, strategic direction and even “active guidance” by Moroccan security forces toward crossing points.

The apparent objective? Overwhelm Spain’s border-management system and diminish its ability to respond. A hybrid warfare action.

Yet Spain is among the governments demanding that Europe become better at acting decisively abroad—not in defense of its own territorial integrity. Isn’t that treason?

We have seen too many similar situations here in the United States in the last years.

There is something patently absurd about politicians who cannot—or will not—secure the borders and basic interests of their own citizens continually demanding greater authority to manage the borders, governments and political arrangements of everybody else.

Put out the fire in your own house before reorganizing the neighborhood.

And don’t be fooled by the word “bipartisan.”

Ask what they agreed upon.

Ask whose interests it truly serves—it often isn’t ours.

Ask whether you voted for it.

These bipartisan acts too often preserve policies we voted to change and that the Uniparty refuses to relinquish.

And while they’re busy saving democracy, sovereignty and borders around the world, look at what is happening to our own.

I can’t help but wondering what ties US Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC) and Bill Keating (D-MA) together on this topic?

A Massachusetts Democrat member of Congress who supported the Biden-Harris policy of open borders, who stands against Voter ID and who defends the 2020 election was free and fair—is seriously going to give anyone else lectures on democracy, territorial integrity and elections?

Really?

We truly need to drain the Swamp.

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