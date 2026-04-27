April 2004.

President George W. Bush was in the White House.

The Iraq War had entered a new phase, as the insurgency intensified.

In theaters, films like Troy drew crowds.

On the radio, Yeah! by Usher played everywhere.

The New England Patriots were fresh off a Super Bowl victory.

I remember where I was.

Deployed in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, working with the first ever EU Police mission.

Different theater.

Same world.

Before everything changed.

And in that same month—

US Army Ranger Pat Tillman was killed in Afghanistan.

I didn’t know his story back then.

I only came across it 22 years later—when fellow ForeignLocal traveler Dave reminded me.

Tillman was everything we valued.

A remarkable athlete.

A patriotic American.

A man who walked away from success to serve his country.

His death was a true tragedy.

What followed made it harder—

confusion,

uncertainty,

and pain carried by his family in the aftermath.

That part matters.

But most importantly, we should not let it define him.

Because his life speaks far louder.

It speaks of courage.

Of conviction.

Of a belief that service to America will always be worth it.

Twenty-two years later,

we are still trying to fix our country.

And the world.

April 2026.

President Donald J. Trump survives yet another assassination attempt.

In theaters, films like Project Hail Mary draw crowds.

On the radio, Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley plays everywhere.

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off a Super Bowl victory.

We must be proud and grateful that

men who have seen war with their own eyes

are once more stepping forward to lead.

Men like Jonathan Bush—a successful entrepreneur and

a veteran of the Gulf War, running for Governor in Maine,

carrying his own story into the present.

Our battle for the future of America is as alive as ever.

And the memory of Pat Tillman shall always burn bright

in the hearts and minds of American patriots.

ForeignLocal will certainly see to it…

P.S. If stories like this still matter to you—stories about service, sacrifice, and what it means to be American—consider becoming a paid subscriber. That’s how ForeignLocal keeps telling them. Thank you.

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