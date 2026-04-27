ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Jeff C Smith's avatar
Jeff C Smith
5h

Great post 📫

Pat Tillman was a great human being and quit a dream job to enlist!

He was killed by friendly fire cand they tried to cover it up!!!

Never forgotten ❤️

Inspirational Hero!!!

💯🌈⭐️⭐️⭐️✌️💜

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Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

Thank you for doing this buddy he needs to be remembered.

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