There are things we cannot imagine living without now.

Coffee.

Chocolate.

Sugar.

Potatoes.

Tomatoes.

They feel permanent.

Essential.

Almost inevitable.

But they are not.

For most of history in the West, they did not exist.

No morning coffee.

No chocolate desserts.

No fries with ketchup.

No sugar as we know it today.

Just a different world.

And a different way of living.

These staples entered European life only after the great age of exploration—when new routes, new lands, and new exchanges reshaped daily existence.

What we now consider ordinary was once unimaginable.

That alone should make us pause.

Because it raises a simple question:

How much of what we take for granted today is actually recent?

And how much of our “normal” is just the result of decisions, discoveries, and expansions that most people no longer think about?

We rarely ask where things come from.

Or when they entered our lives in the US, Europe, the West.

Or even more interesting—what existed before them.

Because once something becomes part of daily life, it stops being questioned.

It simply becomes assumed.

Normal is often just history we’ve forgotten.

And history is not just wars and leaders.

It is also coffee in the morning.

Chocolate after dinner.

And the impressive transformations that made both possible.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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