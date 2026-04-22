ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
12h

My husband of 53 years has always said, "We're not like other people, Deb." We retired to the South American country with the world's best chocolate. It's exported and sold under the brand Picari. It's won the majority of international chocolate competitions. It's the only country with an old growth forest on the coast and they're cacao trees. The organic coffee is the best I've ever had it's exported under the brand Piedra Negra. And they've just come out with something new...coffee with chocolate. I don't take anything for granted. I'm wired to survive and try to take everything into consideration.

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8 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
13h

Oh my goodness really

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