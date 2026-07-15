ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
7h

Beer was a hugely important development! Because you need to boil water to make beer, it was the first thing humans came up with that was actually safe to drink. Water often came with dysentery or cholera, but beer wouldn’t kill you. Lower alcohol, or “small beer” was given to children to drink, well into the 17th century.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
6h

Beer thirty. Fun read.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture