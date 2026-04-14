Naval Station Rota, also known as NAVSTA Rota, is a Spanish naval base jointly used by the Spanish Navy and the US Navy since 1953.

For decades, the United States Armed Forces built an extensive network of bases across Europe.

Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Turkey…

Dozens of installations.

$Billions in equipment through the years.

Tens of thousands of troops.

It made sense—then.

A different world.

A different threat.

A different alliance.

But 2026 has changed the equation.