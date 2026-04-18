Spanish PM Sanchez hosts the Anti-Trump Summit in Barcelona on April 18th, with Brazilian President Lula, Mexican President Sheinbaum, Colombian President Petro, Uruguayan new Leftist President Orsi, South African President Ramaphosa and other Socialists leaders. The timing of the gathering is no coincidence. Sanchez is deeply worried.

Something is breaking.

And it doesn’t stop in Venezuela.

The toppling of Socialist Dictator Nicolas Maduro has exposed more than a regime.

It has exposed a dangerous transatlantic network.

For years, former Spanish Prime Minister Socialist Jose Luis Zapatero operated in Venezuela as an international “mediator.” Yes, the term meaning exactly what you’re thinking now it meant.

That was the official label.

The reality is far more revealing.

He was embedded in the diplomatic orbit of the Chavez regime and its successor—present, influential, and trusted inside a deeply corrupt system now under pressure.

That matters now.

Because Venezuela is changing under President Trump’s watchful eye.

After Maduro’s removal in early 2026, Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has begun reopening the country to international engagement.

And when a system opens—

it reveals.

Old relationships.

Old intermediaries.

Old decisions.

Nothing stays buried when power shifts.

That is where Spain enters the picture.

Current Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is not operating from a position of strength.

His government is under pressure, tied closely to the former Maduro regime. And to Delcy Rodriguez herself. She’ll tell President Trump everything she knows.

Sanchez’s closest political allies in Spain, investigated and many imprisoned.

Key figures in his most intimate circle entangled in corruption scandals, including Sanchez’s wife and brother.

And looming behind him—

Zapatero. The foolish looking Socialist with $millions in his bank accounts to answer for.

A man whose political legacy is now tied to a system that is beginning to break… and speak.

That is not a comfortable position. Both Zapatero and Sanchez know it too well.

So what to do? You don’t wait.

You move.

On Saturday, April 18th, Sanchez hosted a “progressive summit” in Barcelona—

bringing together aligned leaders and positioning himself as a global counterweight to President Trump—their archfoe.

The timing is not coincidence.

It is containment.

Because when Venezuela’s Pandora’s Box opens,

the past opens with it.

And when the past opens,

control disappears.

So Sanchez uses the oldest trick in the book: you change the conversation.

You turn it into ideology.

Into confrontation.

Into “defending democracy.”

Get it?

But beneath that language,

something simpler is happening.

Pressure.

Because when a corrupt political model collapses abroad,

the people who depended on it

feel it first.

And react fastest.

This is not about Venezuela alone.

It is about what happens

when the transatlantic system you were part of

starts talking.

And when it does—

some people don’t just lose power.

They lose protection…

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

Group photo of the attendants to the Barcelona Summit of Socialists “In Defense of Democracy”, as if Marxism were compatible with Western democracy at all. Albanian PM Edi Rama was present—wearing his white sneakers—, though his relationship with President Trump is considered key to defend Albanian interests. Unsurprisingly, radical Leftist pro-Hamas Irish President Catherine Connolly was in attendance as well. Democracy is a scary word in their mouths.

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