Anti-Trump Summit in Barcelona
The failed Socialist model collapses in Venezuela, opening Pandora's Box.
Spanish PM Sanchez hosts the Anti-Trump Summit in Barcelona on April 18th, with Brazilian President Lula, Mexican President Sheinbaum, Colombian President Petro, Uruguayan new Leftist President Orsi, South African President Ramaphosa and other Socialists leaders. The timing of the gathering is no coincidence. Sanchez is deeply worried.
Something is breaking.
And it doesn’t stop in Venezuela.
The toppling of Socialist Dictator Nicolas Maduro has exposed more than a regime.
It has exposed a dangerous transatlantic network.
For years, former Spanish Prime Minister Socialist Jose Luis Zapatero operated in Venezuela as an international “mediator.” Yes, the term meaning exactly what you’re thinking now it meant.
That was the official label.
The reality is far more revealing.
He was embedded in the diplomatic orbit of the Chavez regime and its successor—present, influential, and trusted inside a deeply corrupt system now under pressure.
That matters now.
Because Venezuela is changing under President Trump’s watchful eye.
After Maduro’s removal in early 2026, Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has begun reopening the country to international engagement.
And when a system opens—
it reveals.
Old relationships.
Old intermediaries.
Old decisions.
Nothing stays buried when power shifts.
That is where Spain enters the picture.
Current Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is not operating from a position of strength.
His government is under pressure, tied closely to the former Maduro regime. And to Delcy Rodriguez herself. She’ll tell President Trump everything she knows.
Sanchez’s closest political allies in Spain, investigated and many imprisoned.
Key figures in his most intimate circle entangled in corruption scandals, including Sanchez’s wife and brother.
And looming behind him—
Zapatero. The foolish looking Socialist with $millions in his bank accounts to answer for.
A man whose political legacy is now tied to a system that is beginning to break… and speak.
That is not a comfortable position. Both Zapatero and Sanchez know it too well.
So what to do? You don’t wait.
You move.
On Saturday, April 18th, Sanchez hosted a “progressive summit” in Barcelona—
bringing together aligned leaders and positioning himself as a global counterweight to President Trump—their archfoe.
The timing is not coincidence.
It is containment.
Because when Venezuela’s Pandora’s Box opens,
the past opens with it.
And when the past opens,
control disappears.
So Sanchez uses the oldest trick in the book: you change the conversation.
You turn it into ideology.
Into confrontation.
Into “defending democracy.”
Get it?
But beneath that language,
something simpler is happening.
Pressure.
Because when a corrupt political model collapses abroad,
the people who depended on it
feel it first.
And react fastest.
This is not about Venezuela alone.
It is about what happens
when the transatlantic system you were part of
starts talking.
And when it does—
some people don’t just lose power.
They lose protection…
Foreign decisions. Local consequences.
Local decisions. Foreign consequences.
Most people don’t even see it happening.
ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.
Group photo of the attendants to the Barcelona Summit of Socialists “In Defense of Democracy”, as if Marxism were compatible with Western democracy at all. Albanian PM Edi Rama was present—wearing his white sneakers—, though his relationship with President Trump is considered key to defend Albanian interests. Unsurprisingly, radical Leftist pro-Hamas Irish President Catherine Connolly was in attendance as well. Democracy is a scary word in their mouths.
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I live in very blue NYC. They local political ads for house seats, all of which are a very one-sided contest, ALL have ads in which the candidate promises to fight Trump. They don’t really talk about “issues,” it’s only about fighting against Trump. They never really say why… it’s just the democratic raison d'être.
Yet another terrific short piece by Foreign Local! The socialists of the world are meeting with each other because they are of an ever shrinking number. Latin America is moving to the right and Pedro Sanchez’s government is barely surviving. Their meeting because they know their movement is on the way out. Nicolas Maduro’s capture and Cuba teetering on the brink of collapse is a major blow to them too. It is an undeniable fact that Communism and Socialism don’t and never will work. Sanchez and his colleagues come from a long line of cruel, mass murdering and failed leaders. Hey, Pedro! Ever heard of the Holdomor? Ever heard of Mao’s Cultural Revolution or Great Leap Forward? Are you familiar with the 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre? Apparently, PM Sanchez needs a history lesson. I’ve got a suggestion for you Mr. Prime Minister go on Google and look up Stalin’s purges, the Kim Dynasty, Fidel Castro’s gulags, the killings fields in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge, the Berlin Uprising of 1953, the Hungarian Uprising in 1956, the Prague Spring of 1968, the KGB and the Stasi, the Soviet invasions of Eastern Poland, Finland, Iran, and Afghanistan, the Chinese occupation of Tibet and Xianjing, the assassination of Leon Trotsky in 1940, the crackdowns on the protest for democracy in Hong Kong, and Stalin’s deportation of numerous ethnic groups.
Boy, Ba’athist Iraq and Syria under Assad were so successful and prosperous weren’t they! Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro were real sweethearts weren’t they? Che Guevara was such a man of the people when he executed thousands of people, ran the Cuban economy into the ground, persecuted Christians, Jehovah’s Witnesses and gay people, lived in an opulent mansion, and dreamed of firing nuclear missiles at New York City, wasn’t he? Leonid Brezhnev was such a down to Earth guy…who lived in a mansion and drove a Rolls-Royce. Karl Marx and Frederich Engels came from such humble origins…as rich kids who got everything handed to them in life. Marx by the way, said numerous derogatory things about blacks, Jews, Mexicans, the Chinese, women, and gay people by the way. Marx’s bigotry would make George Wallace or James Eastland blush. Stalin murdered fifty million people without giving it a second thought. Communism and Socialism are just fun on the bun aren’t they? Just ask all the Kulaks Vladimir Lenin slaughtered or the Ukrainians who Stalin starved to death. The Kurds and the Iranians had so much fun while being gassed by Saddam!