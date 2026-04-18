ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Hawk
9mEdited

I live in very blue NYC. They local political ads for house seats, all of which are a very one-sided contest, ALL have ads in which the candidate promises to fight Trump. They don’t really talk about “issues,” it’s only about fighting against Trump. They never really say why… it’s just the democratic raison d'être.

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Noah Otte
1hEdited

Yet another terrific short piece by Foreign Local! The socialists of the world are meeting with each other because they are of an ever shrinking number. Latin America is moving to the right and Pedro Sanchez’s government is barely surviving. Their meeting because they know their movement is on the way out. Nicolas Maduro’s capture and Cuba teetering on the brink of collapse is a major blow to them too. It is an undeniable fact that Communism and Socialism don’t and never will work. Sanchez and his colleagues come from a long line of cruel, mass murdering and failed leaders. Hey, Pedro! Ever heard of the Holdomor? Ever heard of Mao’s Cultural Revolution or Great Leap Forward? Are you familiar with the 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre? Apparently, PM Sanchez needs a history lesson. I’ve got a suggestion for you Mr. Prime Minister go on Google and look up Stalin’s purges, the Kim Dynasty, Fidel Castro’s gulags, the killings fields in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge, the Berlin Uprising of 1953, the Hungarian Uprising in 1956, the Prague Spring of 1968, the KGB and the Stasi, the Soviet invasions of Eastern Poland, Finland, Iran, and Afghanistan, the Chinese occupation of Tibet and Xianjing, the assassination of Leon Trotsky in 1940, the crackdowns on the protest for democracy in Hong Kong, and Stalin’s deportation of numerous ethnic groups.

Boy, Ba’athist Iraq and Syria under Assad were so successful and prosperous weren’t they! Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro were real sweethearts weren’t they? Che Guevara was such a man of the people when he executed thousands of people, ran the Cuban economy into the ground, persecuted Christians, Jehovah’s Witnesses and gay people, lived in an opulent mansion, and dreamed of firing nuclear missiles at New York City, wasn’t he? Leonid Brezhnev was such a down to Earth guy…who lived in a mansion and drove a Rolls-Royce. Karl Marx and Frederich Engels came from such humble origins…as rich kids who got everything handed to them in life. Marx by the way, said numerous derogatory things about blacks, Jews, Mexicans, the Chinese, women, and gay people by the way. Marx’s bigotry would make George Wallace or James Eastland blush. Stalin murdered fifty million people without giving it a second thought. Communism and Socialism are just fun on the bun aren’t they? Just ask all the Kulaks Vladimir Lenin slaughtered or the Ukrainians who Stalin starved to death. The Kurds and the Iranians had so much fun while being gassed by Saddam!

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