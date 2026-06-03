President George H. W. Bush (left), Secretary of State James Baker (center) discussing with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (right) at a NATO summit.

One of the most controversial questions surrounding NATO expansion never fully disappeared after the Cold War.

Were Soviet leaders informally assured that NATO would not expand eastward after allowing German reunification in 1990?

Historical records show that during negotiations in 1990, senior Western officials—including US Secretary of State James Baker on behalf of the United States, and Chancellor Helmut Kohl on behalf of Western Europe—assured Moscow that NATO would move “not one inch eastward” if East Germany was allowed to reunify with NATO-member West Germany. I still remember it vividly.

NATO later argued that no formal written commitment ever existed.

Technically, that may be true.

But geopolitics is not governed only by signed documents. Trust matters too.

And from Moscow’s perspective, the alliance that once stood deep inside Western Europe gradually expanded toward Russia’s borders decade after decade, after saying it wouldn’t do so.

Now, NATO commanders openly speak about preparing to fight Russia directly along its Baltic frontier.

A Canadian Army Commander leading NATO forces in Latvia recently declared that his brigade had moved beyond a mere “tripwire” role and was now positioned to mount a credible action near Russia’s border. He emphasized forward deployments, battlefield readiness, and local operational integration.

That rhetoric should concern us Americans.

Not because Russia is harmless. It is not.

But because many Americans increasingly question whether permanent escalation with Russia makes any sense—especially after seeing how reluctant many European allies were to support recent American military operations elsewhere.

That contradiction is becoming impossible to ignore.

European governments frequently criticize American leadership, oppose American interventions, and publicly distance themselves from Washington during moments of crisis. Yet simultaneously, they continue relying overwhelmingly on American military power for their own long-term security architecture and bravados.

Our military intervention against the Iranian regime in 2026 makes sense from the perspective of defending core American national interests against a hostile government that has attacked, targeted, and threatened the US—and our allies—for nearly five decades.

But beyond situations directly tied to American national security, many Americans increasingly believe Europe’s security should become Europe’s responsibility.

One also has to wonder whether rhetoric of this kind truly reflects military necessity or political theater encouraged by leaders eager to appear tough while relying overwhelmingly on American strategic backing.

At a moment of already elevated tensions between NATO and Russia, public declarations about confronting Moscow directly only risk generating escalation dynamics whose consequences would fall far beyond the Baltic states or Canada alone.

As Americans, many of us increasingly feel: get us out of this situation as soon as possible.

If European and Canadian leaders want to continue playing this dangerous escalation game forward, let it not be because they believe American NATO membership permanently shields them from the consequences of their own rhetoric and strategic decisions.

If NATO is fundamentally a defensive alliance, and Russia is not attacking NATO territory directly, why does political and military rhetoric increasingly sound oriented toward permanent confrontation with Moscow for so long?

These are not fringe questions.

They are becoming mainstream across large parts of the American electorate.

As they should be.

Especially because many Americans understand that endless foreign entanglements make the United States less safe, strong, or prosperous.

History shows that great-power conflicts are not always triggered intentionally.

Sometimes they emerge gradually through accumulated mistrust, forward deployments, political signaling, alliance dynamics, and leaders convincing themselves escalation will always remain controllable—until suddenly it no longer is, like in WWI.

That is why restraint, realism, and strategic clarity matter.

Because Americans may reasonably support strong national defense and foreign operations for national reasons—

while still rejecting the idea that the US must remain permanently responsible for policing every geopolitical fault line on Earth.

A Canadian Leopard 2 tank fires during the NATO exercise Resolute Warrior near Adazi, Latvia, in November 2024. (Photo: Getty Images).

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