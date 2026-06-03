ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

Great post buddy and agree with everything you said but just one question for you. I've always thought that Trump wasn't a globalist and I don't think that Putin is either so my opinion NATO isn't going to do anything until they know who's going to be there in 2028. If it's going to be another guy like Trump then they won't do shit but if it's another globalist shit bag that's when shit will hit the fan. Thoughts?

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
13h

Europe deserves as much support from the US against Russia as they provided the US against Iran.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture