“As climatism started to fade, the social welfare state exceeded its limits and mass migration went sour, AfD bashing became the sole unifying principle for much of the SPD, Die Linke and the Greens.” Eugyppius - “Banning Alternative für Deutschland: A Nightmare Scenario”

The process is the same all over the Western world. A deluded, radicalized Left doubling down on its more fanatic agenda points, alienating native Western populations (especially average citizens), supported ironically by the wealthy ones who never pay the consequences for the lunatic policies they inflict on Main street, defending positions that are beyond absurd.

Anyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not to their own facts. Anyone questioning that under the Biden-Harris shitshow Americans’ life, security and prosperity deteriorated seriously is either ideologically blind or is protected by their wealth.

Treasonous Alejandro Mayorkas made sure large swaths of foreign populations (Haitians, Venezuelans, Colombians, and many others) received Temporary Protected Status (TPS) shielding hundreds of thousands from deportation, forcing US taxpayers to divert massive amounts of public funds to these foreign populations. Nobody voted for them to be allowed in, actually nobody was asked at all. The lunatic Left, under the guise of empathy and kindness, handed them our resources and exposed our own citizens to multiple threats and risks.

Look at the two images above. The Leftist activist Judge complaining that the Trump administration defies orders to “protect” the Haitian migrants. And the absolutely deluded activist with the sign saying: “Let Haitians Stay! Full Citizenship Rights for all Immigrants”.

It is actually not even about the Haitians. These Leftist activists (the judge and the sign holder) couldn’t even name three cities in Haiti, or say anything much about the place. They are not pro-Haiti or pro-Haitians. They are not pro-Venezuelans, pro-Salvadorans, pro-Somalia or pro-DR Congo. They are exclusively anti-American and anti-US.

Yes, the situation in Haiti is a disaster. According to the UN, “the last three months have seen an increase in sexual violence by gangs, with the UN political mission in Haiti documenting 364 incidents of sexual violence involving 378 survivors just from March to April 2025.” The situation is also a disaster in Somalia, in DR Congo, in Cuba, in Sudan, in the Middle East and in half of the world. And you know what? IT IS NOT THE RESPONSIBILITY OF US CITIZENS TO PAY FOR IT, TO SUFFER FOR IT, TO BE ABUSED BECAUSE OF IT, AND TO OPEN OUR BORDERS TO THE WHOLE WORLD.

As more radicalized foreigners in the US try to dismantle our country, our borders, our institutions and our political freedoms, it is time for us Americans to say: ENOUGH! This is our Nation. These are our United States of America. If your country is shit, that is your problem. Enough of coming here, bashing and trashing the US and then demand that we pay for your life while you burn our flag, fly yours and spit on us.

No, we are not going to take it anymore. You wanted to be independent nations and to have a voice in the UN and all, but your countries are far worse today than during the colonial period in many instances, and all you know to do is to accuse us of your misery, while you divert our funds and fill your own oligarchy’s pockets.

We’ve had enough. We’ve seen the circus USAID was. You all have been abusing US taxpayers for decades, showing zero respect and allegiance after all to those who saw their lifestyle diminished while their tax funds were diverted to your countries.

ENOUGH, I say. Get the hell out of here. We don’t want you here, we don’t need you here, you’ve shown zero respect for us, and we are acutely aware (perhaps more than ever before) that IT IS TIME WE PUT AMERICA FIRST! Time we PUT AMERICANS FIRST! Time we fix our infrastructure, develop our country, enjoy what we have here and feel free again, from your constant complain and abuse, from the Leftist tyranny of hypocrisy and disrespect, of your own agendas and our treasonous politicians’ mismanagement.

We have our own flag: Old Glory! And we have had enough of your shitty foreign flags in our streets, plazas and parks. Get the hell out already. We have the right to our own country too. It’s time to declare once more our independence: this time FROM YOU ALL!