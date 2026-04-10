Remember that?

History sometimes rewrites itself in strange ways.

America is today the map where an old game of civilizational war is being played:

The MAGA Patriots,

the bipartisan Swamp—among which I count Democrats, RINOs, mainstream media, plus Tucker Qatarlson and the other so-called Conservative voices of the Woke Reich—,

the Communists and

the Islamists face each other,

but many Americans still manage to remain unaware of what’s coming...

The last three factions have formed a somewhat unholy alliance to annihilate the MAGA Patriots. Yet their coalition is fragile. Beneath the surface, mistrust and rivalry run deep.

The bipartisan Swamp is the weakest. Its members see the Communists and the Islamists as uncomfortable yet necessary partners in a common cause.

Communists and Islamists hate each other, but they agree in that they both see the bipartisan Swamp as a weak, expendable patchwork of infidel bourgeoisie.

The Communists plan to exterminate said infidel bourgeoisie the very moment the MAGA Patriots are defeated.

The Islamists plan to do the same, following the roadmap deploy country by country.

For now—though—they both value the bipartisan Swamp as a collective of useful idiots to be used state by state, city by city, institution by institution, in their struggle against the existing American order.

Between the Communists and the Islamists lies a darker hostility though.

These two have clashed before, in other latitudes, with terrible losses on both sides.

That old hatred remains just beneath the surface, waiting for the moment when their temporary alignment collapses, which—they both know—will eventually happen.

Communists and Islamists understand reality better than most. They know that as soon as the MAGA Patriots and the bipartisan Swamp are exterminated, the real contest—between themselves—will only begin.

For the MAGA Patriots, the situation appears bleak—they face three adversaries who see them as the primary target to go after. And yet the MAGA Patriots are on top of the game right now. They control the resources of state power—for the most part—and seem to be aware of what will happen if they loose them.

Plus History offers us a stubborn lesson.

Coalitions formed by so different partners—forged exclusively by hatred of a common enemy—rarely survive to victory. Rival ambitions emerge quickly even before the unifying target disappears. Impatience and miscalculations can break their game.

The unanswered question is whether the MAGA Patriots will fully organize themselves adequately and survive long enough for the coalition of anti-US forces to fracture and collapse.

The game is fully on. Have you realized so?

Have you decided which side you are on?

Are you prepared—or do you still believe this doesn’t really affect you?

Mainstream media will continue doing everything possible to divert your attention from reality. Their list of hoaxes is eternal: Ukraine, Climate Change, Gaza, Iran…

You may think warmer days are ahead—but the truth is that Winter is coming.

Are you ready?

Praise the Lord...

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