ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
1h

Well another good assessment …IMO you underestimate MAGA faithful…we are strong and committed. TRUMP is our leader he is fearless and powerful . Trump is kryptonite for the 🐀 party and the jihadist mofos. Our biggest enemy is the globalist media. Trump will defeat them easily (almost done) right after he brings world peace and prosperity to all. Even his moronic enemies will see the light.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
33m

An excellent short piece by the great Foreign Local! Joe Biden was a disaster of a President. We must be thankful to have Donald Trump warts and all, in there now. White supremacy and the far-right are problems not question. But they are far from the biggest threat to this country. That would be Russia, China and Islamist groups. The KKK is disgusting and loathsome. But I’m not sacred of them. Their just a bunch of morons in bedsheets. Groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, The Houthis, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Boko Haram are another story. They do terrorist attacks against civilians all over the globe. They have a massive presence on the internet and social media platforms and can radicalize folks all over of the globe at anytime, anywhere, of any age, race or nationality, and are very good at making slick propaganda videos. The Red-Green Alliance between Islamists and leftists is very much something to all Americans should be concerned about! They have a common goal: destroy the West and Israel and get rid of the Jewish people.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture