A recent ForeignLocal fellow traveler, Nina, wrote an impressive note in response to a post by fellow Substacker Christopher F. Rufo. Her comment sent my mind racing. She challenged the common perception of Anarchism—not as violent chaos, like Antifa, but as a belief that society can organize itself without coercive state power.

She wrote: “I consider myself an anarchist, and I do not in any way align with Antifa.”

That idea—of a community organically organizing itself—struck me. But it also collided with something a friend up north in Portland, Maine witnessed in 2025. At a public school graduation, illegal alien students arrived wrapped in their own foreign flags, speaking different languages, with little trace of respect or even interest for a shared American identity. For many in attendance, it was a shocking glimpse into what daily life in those classrooms had become. Perhaps the first time many an adult reflected about what American children must now face daily in Democrat-ran places, where allegiance to our flag means absolutely nothing anymore.

Classrooms are precisely where the future of any society is nurtured. A scary one, in our case now.

So consider Nina’s premise again: a society -a community- self-organizing around shared values, norms, and culture. Historically, that’s what we’ve called a nation. But what happens when that shared foundation no longer exists? When language, identity, and allegiance fragment on purpose?

We must agree that the collapse of the national framework in America wasn’t organic.

It was imposed on us since 2009.

Even the classical Anarchist vision Nina reminds us of assumes a necessary degree of cohesion—a common cultural framework strong enough as a precondition to function without coercive enforcement. Closer to what our Founding Fathers envisioned than we could have imagined. That’s where her comment blew my mind.

Yet today’s reality raises a harder question: can any society organize itself if it no longer shares a common identity?

That tension sits at the heart of our current moment. We’ve been brought here by force of Marxist policies the majority of Americans never endorsed.

Nina’s comment was very powerful—and worth elevating, as it reflects the point where even American Anarchism and the Conservative MAGA project share a common base.

But it also highlights a contradiction: the conditions required even for the constructive Anarchism Nina endorses have been already erased from our current American reality.

That is definitely worth stopping and thinking about… before we find ourselves getting to the point where we realize our Nation has been turned into an international airport terminal or sorts, where millions of disconnected foreigners share a common space only temporarily. With no shared identity or destination.

That would be the saddest betrayal to our amazing American legacy.

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