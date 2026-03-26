ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
7h

Yet another banger buddy. Michael Malice is a so called anarchist and is nothing close to what is being described here he just wants limited government with some structure. I think the word anarchy is defined in different ways depending on who is claiming to be one and that's part of the problem the whole world is having. No one can define who they are as a person. So sad

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
7h

Totally agree …I detest big authoritarian government but I also want order. This is a big ask .when we open our borders to people that don’t share our values it’s creating the tower of babel.When the people want to destroy your culture it’s war..

We are at war…pick a side, I have..MAGA or nothing

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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