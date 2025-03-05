Maine Representative Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland). A Somali emigrant, she served as the Mayor of South Portland, Maine, from 2021 to 2022, becoming the first African-born female Mayor in the United States. Alongside Mana Abdi, she is the first Somali-American to serve as a Maine Legislator. (Photo: NPR)

On one of my first posts on Substack, back in May 2024, I wrote this:

Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-IL), Rashida Tlaib (D-IL), Pramila Jayapal (D-CA) or especially Maine State Representative Deqa Dhalac (D-ME) are further golden examples of this nonsensical policy imposed for decades on us of opening our doors (in many cases via fraudulent refuge and asylum mechanisms) to immigrants who later show zero allegiance and loyalty to America.

Maine Representative Deqa Dhalac became the absolute epitome of this when she said in 2024 that illegals deserve priority over Veterans when it comes to allocating public resources and funding. Let that sink in. Dhalac, who fled Somalia 34 years ago, became in 2021 the first Somali-American citizen to be elected mayor of a town in the United States (South Portland, ME), but it seems that all what America has done for her and her family wasn’t enough for her to develop any sense of gratitude towards our people and institutions. That is because Leftists have a sense of entitlement that permits them to demand stuff endlessly while expecting to give very little appreciation back to the country that welcomed them in their hour of need. Alas this case repeats itself nowadays all over the Western world. You can ask around in France, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Germany, the UK, Spain… wherever you look, the situation is the same.

No matter how generous the United States of America is, these entitled immigrants’ demands are always greater. Yes, some work and some pay taxes, but isn’t that the very basic minimum?

I’m sorry, but after defending publicly that illegal immigrants here should be prioritized over our very own American Veterans, Maine Representative Deqa Dhalac has forfeited in my eyes her right to be a State Representative. She has proven to be an ungrateful person that obviously does not respect our country, traditions and institutions. She should resign her position immediately, since she certainly doesn’t care for the State of Maine or the United States and clearly doesn’t deserve the resources allocated in the past to maintain her here. Her case shows our immigration/asylum/refuge system is entirely broken. This has nothing to do with race, religion, ethnicity or anything else (the favorite card of the Left in order to stall this crucial debate). It is solely about national self-respect, national cohesion and sovereignty. If we allow any longer those who put America last to be the ones running the show, the show itself has no meaning any more, for we have lost our country already.

On February 19th, 2025, President Trump signed President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to ensure taxpayer resources are not used to incentivize or support illegal immigration.

The Order directs Federal departments and agencies to identify all federally funded programs currently providing financial benefits to illegal aliens and take corrective action.

It ensures that Federal funds to states and localities will not be used to support “sanctuary” policies or assist illegal immigration.

It mandates improvements in eligibility verification to prevent benefits from going to individuals unlawfully present in the United States.

President Trump is committed to safeguarding Federal public benefits for American citizens who are truly in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans.

TAXPAYERS ARE FOOTING THE BILL FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: With this Executive Order, President Trump is ensuring taxpayer resources are used to protect the interests of American citizens, not illegal aliens.

The surge in illegal immigration, enabled by the previous Administration, is siphoning dollars and essential services from American citizens while state and local budgets grow increasingly strained.

Under current welfare laws, specifically the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA), illegal aliens are generally barred from welfare programs. But if they’re granted parole, they are classified as “qualified aliens” and become eligible for various welfare programs on a sliding scale, with full eligibility granted within five years.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), providing welfare to one million illegal aliens could cost American taxpayers an additional $3 billion annually.

The U.S. House Homeland Security Committee estimated that taxpayers could pay as much as $451 billion to care for illegal aliens and gotaways that have entered the United States unlawfully since January 2021.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) calculated that American taxpayers spend at least $182 billion annually to cover the costs incurred by the presence of 20 million illegal aliens and their children, which includes $66.5 billion in Federal expenses plus an additional $115.6 billion in state and local expenses.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the Biden Administration’s open borders agenda, which sought to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens, has cost Federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion.

The Biden Administration gave billions in taxpayer dollars to left-wing groups that facilitated mass illegal migration and provided legal services to challenge deportation orders.

In addition, since 2021, more than $1 billion has been allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to illegal aliens.

SECURING THE BORDER AND PUTTING AMERICANS FIRST: President Trump has delivered on his promise to secure the border and prioritize the needs of American citizens, taking immediate action to put an end to the previous Administration’s border crisis. Since taking office, President Trump has:

Declared a national emergency at the southern border.

Deployed additional personnel to the border, including members of the Armed Forces and the National Guard.

Restarted border wall construction.

Designated international cartels and other criminal organizations – such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua – as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Suspended the entry of aliens into the U.S.

Called for enhanced vetting and screening of aliens.

Required the identification of countries that warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals.

Restarted the detention and removal of aliens who are in violation of Federal law.

Directed the Administration to resume the Migrant Protection Protocols – also known as “Remain in Mexico” – as soon as practicable.

Ended the use of the CBP One app.

Terminated all categorical parole programs, such as the “Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans,” that are contrary to President Trump’s immigration agenda.

Ended automatic citizenship for children of illegal aliens.

Paused the operation of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

Ended catch-and-release policies.

Revoked Biden’s disastrous executive actions that essentially opened our southern border.

Detained the most dangerous illegal criminal aliens in Guantanamo Bay. Sanity is back at the wheel in America once more and we may well have dodged the bullet that was to kill us, but we shouldn’t kid ourselves: there’s plenty ahead to do in order to confront reality and Put America First Again. The Trump administration represents a new era that is not compatible with the mindset of Representative Deqa Dhalac and all the Democrats who think that loyalty to America means nothing and that the people who came to abuse the public purse are entitled to everything. There’s no strength in that kind of diversity. We need to revise all refugee cases going back to the 1990s, because if you came here as an asylum seeker 30 years ago, then became a refugee on welfare, then became a full fledged US citizen on welfare, but you still dress, live, and go about your life like you did 30 years ago in Somalia or wherever it is that you came from… you have been fooling the American people, fully all along. If we’ve been paying your bills for years, we have the right to have a saying in your lifestyle here too. If on top of that you have been chanting Black Lives Matter and accusing America of being a racist and discriminatory country, while you were being subsidized by the American taxpayers for your food, clothing, housing, phone bill, energy bill, schooling, health bill for you and your children, etc, etc, etc… you have shown to be a dishonest, abusive liar, who doesn’t deserve all the generosity offered by the United Sates to you and your family. And therefore you deserve to be stripped of your citizenship and deported back to the country you came from.

American Lives Matter! It’s time to put order here and set the record straight!

This has nothing to do with Islamophobia, xenophobia or racism.

It has ALL to do with self-respect, love of country, basic morality and justice.

A protestor in Maine carrying a sign on March 2nd, 2025, asking to investigate Maine Democrat Governor Janet Mills. Crime by foreign mafia groups has reportedly skyrocketed during her mandate, while the Maine State Police has reportedly been hollowed out.