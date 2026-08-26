ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
7h

Name the touch labor and manufacturing industry sector and American capacity and capability took a massive overdose of industrial Ozempic and too quickly lost body mass and atrophied into an anemic specter of its former mass.

Post WWII, America was basically last man standing, as Europe, Soviet Union and Japan were decimated by war. China was yet to modernize so we were fat, dumb and happy as the unipolar superpower.

Complacency and over-confidence is a deadly combination. Corporate greed and incompetent, corrupt political leadership prescribed the industrial Ozempic, as the allure of cheap labor, lack of environmental rules and frenzy to develop the huge China market, led to the offshoring and hollowing out of Americas source of power, self sufficiency, capacity to "make things."

We abandoned developing the bench of the skilled labor (middle class), means of production (industrial machinery) and strategic capacity to quickly mobilize a base to surge in inevitable event of war or disruption of the global supply chain the globalist academic and corporate architects of losing Americas power envisioned.

America was not defeated by an adversary nation, it was betrayed by Corporate pirates, plunderers and the venture capitalist class, offshoring capacity and dismembering American manufacturing assets to sell off in pieces to gain profit.

We were deceived by the do nothing academic class who were the profits of a post modern world where global capitalism and "free trade" will unite the nations of the world, bring China into the family of democratic nations and evolve America from ,making things to consuming things, made cheaper, from foreign sources - a pipe dream.

We were sold out by equally do nothing, self serving professional politicians, seeking wealth and media face time rather than assessing the strategic impact of the loss of capability and capacity. Our leaders, many of whom are paper work lawyers , corporate shills and sock puppets for their donors, focused on re- election, begging for donations and pursuing ideological warfare amongst themselves in their fantasy bubble, no longer represent "we the people" and Americas strategic survival.

Now as we see, many of them are actively undermining America to create another academic, false nirvana- socialism.

So here we are in a "small war" with a second or third tier military power, Iran, and we have depleted our war reserves to the point where we look like the paper tiger we have actually become.

So if America as conceived by the Founders is condemned to the trash bin of history, our tombstone will read "sold out by her leaders who engaged in assisted suicide"

But then again its our own fault for allowing the worst of us to lead us into this doldrum and downslide.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
2h

My mother and our cousins worked in the shipyard in Baltimore during World War Two. They spoke about it with pride. Did their part during the war. What’s that about ‘ women can’t do men’s jobs really in the 60s? Gotta love them Marxist.

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