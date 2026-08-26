China commissioned its latest aircraft carrier—Fujian—in November 2025. Featuring Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) technology, the vessel represents a significant step in China’s naval modernization and global maritime ambitions.

America has a Navy problem.

We need ships.

Not coastal boats.

Not another study.

Not another Washington committee explaining why ships arrive years late and billions over budget.

Ocean-going ships.

Many of them—and fast.

Warships.

Submarines.

Commercial vessels.

And the enormous industrial infrastructure required to build, repair and sustain them.

Because here’s an uncomfortable reality:

America’s ability to build ships has atrophied.

Japan and South Korea began dominating global commercial shipbuilding during the 1970s and 1980s.

Then China understood something America was forgetting.

In 1998, the Chinese Communist Party made a strategic decision to develop the maritime and naval capabilities necessary to become a global power.

They are nearly there.

China understood that commercial shipbuilding capacity and military sea power are connected.

Meanwhile, the Uniparty in DC allowed America’s civilian shipbuilding industry to deteriorate.

So did our capacity to produce military ships at the pace and scale a global naval power requires.

And our NATO ‘allies’ cannot realistically sustain prolonged naval kinetic pressure on their own.

Everybody knows that.

Rebuilding what America needs requires approximately $1.5 trillion.

President Trump recognized the emergency on day one.

His strategy combines increased orders for American shipbuilders with something that has generated opposition even among some Republicans:

Using foreign shipyards and allied industrial capacity while America rebuilds its own.

That isn’t surrendering American shipbuilding.

It’s recognizing reality.

We don’t presently possess enough capacity to build all the advanced ships we need quickly enough.

The Navy America needs in 2035 has to begin in the shipyards America builds today.

Congress is moving too.

The bipartisan SHIPS for America Act and other proposed shipbuilding legislation seek to restore American maritime capacity, while new technologies—including advanced nuclear propulsion—could transform the fleet of tomorrow.

But government cannot do this alone.

Private capital is indispensable.

Only a few years ago, international private-sector interest in investing in American shipbuilding was minimal.

That is changing.

Japanese and South Korean companies understand the Chinese threat particularly well. Both countries possess enormous shipbuilding expertise. And both have previously expanded production capacity in China—which they now regret.

In 2026 they have another option:

America.

The Trump-Vance administration knows what we must do now.

Encourage Japanese and South Korean investment in US shipyards.

Create maritime prosperity zones.

Use tax and investment incentives.

Rebuild American yards.

Train American workers.

Strengthen American suppliers.

Build ships in America again.

But there’s a problem Washington frequently forgets.

Shipyards aren’t built for one Presidential term.

This is enormously capital-intensive infrastructure. Investors committing billions need confidence that America’s economic and maritime strategy won’t disappear after the next election.

And now we know the Navy understands the urgency too.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao has just announced the creation of a new key strategic office, appointing civilian expert Andrew Magliochetti as the first-ever Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for the Defense Industrial Base.

His mission includes expanding America’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem, strengthening vulnerable supply chains and accelerating the integration of dual-use commercial technologies into the Navy and Marine Corps.

This is precisely what maritime revitalization requires: government creating the conditions for American manufacturing, private capital and technological innovation to move together.

This is the MAGA agenda in motion—under the leadership of Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Department of War.

And that’s precisely why the 2026 Midterms matter so much.

Rebuilding American maritime power requires capital.

Capital requires confidence.

Confidence requires political stability.

And military strength ultimately requires economic strength.

None of this is compatible with the broader Socialist economic direction increasingly offered by the Democrat Party—greater government dependency, regulation and hostility toward the private capital required to rebuild American industrial power.

And the CCP could hardly ask for anything better—America embracing policies that weaken the very economic and industrial foundations required to compete with China.

The United States cannot build the world’s strongest Navy while weakening the economic system capable of building it.

Economic strength creates military strength.

Military strength protects economic strength.

For a nation bordered by two oceans, that relationship has always floated on something remarkably tangible:

Ships.

Our enemies understand that.

Our friends understand that too.

America once understood it better than anybody.

It’s time we remembered.

Leave the Democrat Socialist dramas behind.

Embrace American industry, American capitalism and American strength.

Let’s sail together towards the future.

Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, is key but it is experiencing significant delays in US Navy ship orders. Construction times for destroyers have reportedly stretched from roughly 5–6 years in the 2000s to 8–10 years today. And this problem extends far beyond Maine. We must think outside the box.

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