Stefanos is a traditional Greek name.

It comes from the Greek word stephanos: a wreath or crown—the kind associated with honor and victory.

In English, Stefanos becomes Stephen.

And Stephen quite naturally becomes Steve.

There may be no better place to begin a story about assimilation and love of country.

Steve’s Family Diner has been serving Titusville, Florida, for decades.

Walk through the door and America seems to be waiting for you.

Brown booths. Beautiful stained-glass lamps. Crispy bacon. Eggs. Toast. Coffee.

Americans of every race, background and walk of life eating together without giving the matter a second thought.

Normal life.

And look around.

American flags are everywhere.

“Home of the Free Because of the Brave.”

“Land That I Love.”

“God Bless America, My Home Sweet Home.”

Near the entrance, however, there is something else.

A small Greek flag stands behind an American one. Nearby, a handmade sign welcomes you with both flags painted upon it.

That’s about it.

Steve didn’t erase where he came from.

He added it to where he belongs now.

That, to me, is assimilation.

Legal immigration was never supposed to mean arriving in America and recreating somewhere else. It meant bringing something of yourself while joining something larger than yourself.

Language. Customs. Loyalty. Community. Tradition.

America.

Somewhere along the way, we began hearing that diversity itself is our strength.

You already know I don’t believe it is.

Diversity can enrich a country only when it rests upon national cohesion. Without that cohesion, diversity divides rather than unites.

America is an extraordinarily generous country—the best in the world in my eyes—because immigrants who respect it are given something remarkable: the opportunity to embrace that national cohesion, to love the United States and ultimately to become part of it.

You don’t have to erase where you came from.

But you do have to join where you’ve arrived.

What makes America strong is what allows people who came from Greece, Korea, Ireland, Mexico, Poland, India, Nigeria or anywhere else eventually to look at one another and say:

We are Americans.

Steve’s Diner understands that without needing a sociology department to explain it.

The small Greek flag remains.

But the diner itself celebrates America.

That’s not rejection of someone’s origins.

That’s integration.

And perhaps that’s why the place feels almost like a sanctuary of normalcy.

Outside, many argue endlessly about identity, immigration, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Inside Steve’s, somebody pours another cup of coffee.

Another plate of crispy bacon arrives.

Another American flag sits on another table.

No manifesto required.

Just an immigrant’s diner in Florida, not far from the rockets of Cape Canaveral, quietly demonstrating an old American formula that worked remarkably well.

Come legally. Bring your heritage. Join the country. Love it. Become part of it.

God bless America, my Home sweet Home.

Indeed.

Can I have another order of crispy bacon?

Thanks, Steve.

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