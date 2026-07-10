The political conversation about the future of America often revolves around demographics, elections, and policy.

But I find myself thinking about something much older.

Inheritance.

I am a naturalized US citizen.

I chose America.

I love this country.

Yet consciously choosing America has also taught me something many modern politicians seem reluctant to discuss:

Nations need continuity.

They need traditions.

They need a shared identity.

They need citizens who feel connected not only to the future, but also to the past.

One idea I often repeat to anyone willing to listen is this:

I love my grandparents.

They were good and loving people.

But they never set foot in America.

As a naturalized US citizen, I should honor their memory.

But I must also honor the grandparents of millions of Americans whose families built this country long before I arrived.

They fought the wars.

Established the institutions.

Preserved the traditions.

Defended the Constitution.

Passed down the values and customs that helped make America what it is.

And handed down a civilization that I was fortunate enough to be welcomed into.

Loving America means respecting that inheritance.

In my view, that should be compulsory—not optional.

That is why I sometimes find the modern political debate so frustrating.

Too often, America is discussed as if it were merely an economic zone, a collection of consumers, or a geographic space between two oceans.

It is none of those things alone.

America is a nation.

A civilization.

A story carried across generations.

And stories only survive when someone chooses to preserve them.

A man can spend forty years working in America and still remain a visitor in spirit.

Another can legally arrive from abroad, embrace America’s history, traditions, and values, and become deeply American remarkably quickly.

Economic contribution matters.

But citizenship ultimately involves something more profound than work alone.

That does not mean newcomers cannot become fully American.

In fact—it means the very opposite.

America’s history is filled with immigrants who embraced the country, contributed to it, defended it, and became part of its story.

But joining a nation and inheriting a nation are not identical experiences.

There is a difference between entering a house and building one.

The person who enters should first understand why the house was built before deciding how it ought to be changed.

Ancestry alone is not enough, of course.

A nation is not preserved merely through bloodlines.

It is preserved through loyalty, gratitude, and stewardship.

Some Americans whose families arrived generations ago have forgotten the value of the inheritance they received.

Others who legally arrived not long ago often recognize it more clearly because they consciously chose it.

That is the paradox.

The naturalized citizen may sometimes appreciate most deeply what many native-born citizens take for granted.

Perhaps that is because choosing something voluntarily creates a different kind of attachment.

I chose America.

And because I chose America, I feel a responsibility not merely to enjoy its freedoms, but to respect the generations that made those freedoms possible.

Respecting that inheritance should not be controversial—it must not be controversial.

Saying the Pledge of Allegiance is the very minimum we should ask of those who benefit from the freedoms, protections, and opportunities America provides.

Our Nation is not merely territory—not even a mighty passport.

It is a precious inheritance.

Treat it as such.

The original flag that likely flew over the USS Confederacy in 1779-1780, during the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783).

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