“All that is needed for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.” - Edmund Burke (1729-1797)

The emaciated hostage you see above is Israeli citizen Eli Sharabi. After 16 months in inhuman captivity by Hamas and the “Palestinians”, he said -as he was being liberated- that he couldn’t wait to see his wife and two young daughters. He didn’t know the three of them had been savagely murdered by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. All who support Hamas in the West own these genocidal murders too. Coexistence is not possible with them.

Fellow Substacker and dear friend Kelli from the Land Down Under wrote a post recently in which she asked the essentially strategic question “Is there a Difference between Hamas and the Palestinians?”

Like everything Kelli writes, her reasoning was spot on. I was thinking precisely of her post as I was reading about the recent release by Hamas of the five Thai workers taken hostages on October 7th, 2023.

The Thai citizens were identified as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat and Rumnao Surasak, and they have -thank God- already arrived safely back to their families in the Kingdom of Thailand.

Israel relies on migrant workers from Asia to sustain its workforce, especially in the agricultural, healthcare, and construction sectors. Many students from different countries also attend education in Israeli institutions. I shall never forget Tanzanian student Clemence Felix Mtenga, 22, abused and killed by Hamas after October 7th. At least 10 Nepali agricultural students were also killed by Hamas while on an ‘earn and learn’ program in Israel. Two Filipino healthcare workers were mercilessly killed too. Hamas didn’t care who they murdered and who they took hostage. They held their victims in captivity for months and months so they could exchange them for convicted criminals and terrorists in Israeli jails, in an exchange that will prove fatal in the future as it only encourages future October 7s galore.

But linking with what Kelli wrote, I was petrified by the images from the release of the Thai hostages: a bacchanal of inhuman disrespect for the suffering of others. Pure evil in the smiles, faces and eyes of the all male “Palestinian” children, teenagers and adults celebrating Hamas’ barbaric feats. These alleged victims of the starvation and genocide carried out by Israel are not victims, these are monsters:

Look closer to them all participating in the abuse of these innocent civilian hostages:

These are all future terrorists and rapists in the making. Financed in their upbringing and criminal education by our taxpayer dollars, thanks to Obama, Clinton, Blinken, Sullivan, Biden, Harris and million other Americans and Westerners who own this misery inflicted upon us all by the supporters of terrorism, rape, violence and carnage.

These ones smiling and celebrating here are the ones who raped Israeli women and children, who burnt babies alive, who massacred civilians in their homes, who did the inhumanly impossible on October 7th, 2023. These are not innocent civilians: these are Hamas ranks in the making. The enemies of our civilization. Anyone in the West questioning this deserves to try their own medicine, as many average citizens in France, Germany, the UK, etc… have been forced to for years due to our Western leaders’ weakness and criminal immorality.

If you have any doubt, read any of fellow Substacker Matt Goodwin’s posts about the reality ignored by the uniparty in Britain for decades… absolutely disturbing news of Pakistani Muslim male rape-gangs abusing British children everywhere in the thousands, everywhere, for decades... Just like in Sweden, Germany, France, all over the West.

If this doesn’t move you to react and demand an end to a system that is deeply immoral, wrong, criminal, inhuman… and designed precisely against our own fellow citizens, then I really don’t know what more you need to open your eyes.

Look again at this photo:

No peace is possible, no coexistence is possible with these monsters. And yet, we have millions of them all over the West already, they are here both legally and illegally… like the “American Muslims for Palestine”… supporting Hamas, waiting to do to us here what they did to the innocents in Israel on October 7th, 2023.

What say you? Time to wake up?