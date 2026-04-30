Six-year-old girl married to 25-year-old man in Yemen. (Photo: National Geographic). She reportedly said that she used to hid when she saw him. “I hated seeing him”.

A recent video circulating online showed something deeply unsettling:

an adult Muslim man walking in America beside a girl who appeared far too young to be his wife, but apparently was.

The person filming confronted him.

The reaction was immediate.

Instinctive.

Because some lines feel obvious.

And that raises a question closer to home.

In the United States, marriage laws are set by the states.

Across the country, the rules are not uniform.

Some states have clear minimum ages for marriage.

Others allow exceptions (!!!)

As of June 2025, four states—California, New Mexico, Mississippi and Oklahoma—had not even cared to fix a legal minimum age for entering into a marital union.

Different standards by state.

Same country.

That should give us pause. Seriously.

Because we do not treat other responsibilities this way.

Because we are the only UN member state that has not ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, after even Somalia ratified it in 2015.

This is not a partisan issue. The shame should overwhelm us all equally.

You cannot buy alcohol as a minor in America.

You cannot enter into most legal contracts as a minor in America.

But you can get married.

Age limits exist for a reason in our Western culture.

We repeat it often to those pushing confused children into mutilating surgeries and hormonal treatments they will undeniably regret as adults.

Age limits protect children because judgment takes time.

Age limits are required because maturity matters.

Age limits exist because protection is an essential part of the law.

So why is this different in America when talking marriage?

This should not be about politics.

It is not even about international conventions alone.

It is about something simpler.

Morality. Coherence. Integrity.

It is about a baseline.

A standard that should not shift depending on geography, interpretation, or circumstance in America.

Because when it comes to decisions that shape a life—such as marriage—clarity matters.

And inconsistency raises terrifying questions.

We The People of the United States shouldn’t need external validation to recognize that.

We can decide for ourselves.

And we must. Now.

Marriage must be a decision made by consenting adults.

Only adults. Period.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

11-year-old girl married to her 22-year-old cousin in Iran. (Photo: observersfrance24).

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