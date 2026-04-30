ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3m

🙌🙌🙌 You absolutely killed it in this article, Foreign Local! Shame on the four states who have no age limit restrictions on when one can get married! Marriage should be between consenting adults only! This Muslim man must be identified and turned into the authorities immediately! No child marriage in the land of the free and the home of the brave! Such medieval barbarity will NOT be permitted here!

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

That’s awful and weird

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