Marxist UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres can rot in hell.

The United Nations was not founded to tell people what to eat.

It was not created to advise families how often they should drive, what kind of lightbulbs they should buy, or whether they should consume less meat.

The organization was established in 1945 with an entirely different purpose—

Influencing governments with several objectives:

Preventing wars.

Maintaining international peace and security.

And encouraging cooperation among nations.

Yet increasingly, the organization appears focused on something quite different.

Influencing the daily habits of ordinary citizens.

A recent publication by the United Nations Environment Program offered eight “simple ways” to combat climate change—the never-ending hoax.

The recommendations included driving less, consuming less energy, installing heat pumps, eating less meat, buying fewer products, reducing food waste, protecting forests, and using one’s “voice and wallet” to influence political and economic outcomes—weaponizing cancel culture. Again.

Some of these suggestions are reasonable.

Reducing waste saves money.

Energy efficiency lowers utility bills.

Repairing products instead of replacing them can be both economical and environmentally sensible.

That is being used as a cover up to control Western people’s lives.

The broader question is why an organization created to influence governments increasingly seems preoccupied with influencing Western citizens instead.

The answer is clear for those who have been paying attention since the Obama years.

The United Nations has stopped trying to influence the actors whose decisions have the greatest global consequences.

It cannot force China to respect human rights or burn coal.

It cannot force Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

It cannot force Russia and Ukraine to stop threatening each other.

It cannot force North Korea to stop developing offensive weapons.

It cannot force terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah to disarm.

It cannot even stop its own peacekeepers from sexually abusing civilians in war zones.

But it assumes it can push recommendations encouraging a family in Boston, Madrid, Melbourne, or Munich to change its daily habits.

And so the focus has gradually shifted.

From geopolitics to personal behavior.

From treaties to thermostats.

From peacekeeping to motor engines and daily meals.

What is particularly striking is the moral tone that increasingly accompanies these recommendations.

Eating less meat is no longer presented merely as a personal dietary choice.

Driving less is no longer simply a transportation decision.

Consumption habits themselves are increasingly framed as markers of social responsibility and civic virtue.

The citizen becomes both consumer and climate actor.

Meanwhile, many of the world’s most pressing geopolitical crises remain unresolved.

Armed conflicts continue.

Terrorism persists—its supporters conquering media, academia and parliaments.

Authoritarian regimes expand their influence, while Western culture is criticized.

The irony is difficult to miss.

An organization founded to shape the behavior of governments now spends growing amounts of time attempting to shape the behavior of individuals in Western countries.

It’s definitely time we all wake up.

We created our governments to protect our national interests.

We Westerners created the UN after WWII to develop a world order according to our values.

However, tyrannies and human-rights-violating regimes have coalesced against the West to take control of the UN in the 21st century.

Whether one agrees with the UN’s climate recommendations or not is almost beside the point.

Marxists representatives have joined forces to end the preeminence of the West.

A United Nations that has refused to influence non-Western governments has turned its attention toward the average people in the West it wants to influence.

Now ordinary Western citizens find themselves overwhelmed by the tsunami of illegal immigration sponsored by the same UN that says climate change must be our first priority.

The organization has been fully hijacked and turned against the principles enshrined by its founders.

It’s definitely time to exit this tyrannical structure controlled by the enemies of the West and their financier puppet masters.

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