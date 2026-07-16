ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BGeorge Gobel's avatar
BGeorge Gobel
1h

The UN has too much money and too much time on its hands. What are all those minions at the UN supposed to do except waste money and spent time doing nothing?

Agenda 30 is intended to eat up any surplus.

Reply
Share
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
1h

Well written. The UN is nothing but a Cush job that doesn't stand for anything but US bad & Israel worse

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture