ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

NATO is the new axis of evil in my opinion and we don't need to be a part of it anymore or should we be. It's failed it's people and replaced it with idealogy. It's time they start fending for themselves.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
3h

Foreign Local,

I thank God for President Donald Trump. The first President with balls! He won't stop until Iran allows us to get rid of all of the enriched uranium. I'm proud to say that I voted for him 3 times. I pray daily for his safety.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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