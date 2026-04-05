A Scottish Monument in the Heart of the Vatican
One of History’s many unexpected intersections
The list of historical treasures in Rome and the Vatican City—yes, a fully independent country guarded by Swiss troops serving American Pope Leo XIV—is endless. But one monument stands out for its sheer curiosity: the Royal Stuarts’ Memorial inside Saint Peter’s Basilica.
This striking marble monument, sculpted in 1819 by master Antonio Canova, honors the last three members of the House of Stuart: James Francis Edward Stuart, Charles Edward Stuart, and Henry Benedict Stuart. To the Jacobites advocating the restoration of the senior line of the Catholic House of Stuart to the British throne, they were the rightful kings of England, Scotland, and Ireland in the 18th century. Their exile ended not in Britain—but in Rome.
I lived briefly in Scotland more than three decades ago, and that’s why discovering this monument in the Vatican feels so striking. A tribute to Scottish Princes—claimed kings of different European crowns—standing inside the spiritual center of the Vatican, itself a sovereign state surrounded by Italy.
It’s a perfect ForeignLocal moment: history, geography, politics, and identity all intertwined in one place.
And if history isn’t enough, just steps away, in the heart of Rome, near Via Ottaviano, Lemongrass Gelato offers what might arguably be the best ice cream in the world: the “Foresta Nera”—dark chocolate, rum, caramelized cereals, and cherries.
Isn’t it something? From exiled kings to perfect gelato, Rome truly never disappoints.
Happy Easter. God bless!
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Very interesting post and happy Easter to you and yours.
On another note, want to learn more about the history of the Eternal City, the Vatican and the Stuart Dynasty? I’ve got some resources for you!
* SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome by Mary Beard
* The Romans: A 2,000-Year History by Edward J. Watts
* The Eternal City: A History of Rome by Ferdinand Addis
* Julius Caesar by Philip Freeman
* The Royal Stuarts: A History of the Family That Shaped Britain by Allan Massie
* The Mirror of Great Britain: A Life of King James VI and I by Clare Jackson
* Charles I: A Life of Religion, War and Treason by Christopher Hibbert
* The Fisherman’s Tomb: The Story of the Vatican’s Secret Search by John O’Neill
* The Myth of Hitler’s Pope: How Pope Pius XII Rescued Jews from the Nazis by David G. Dalin
* Bearing False Witness: Debunking Centuries of Anti-Catholic History by Rodney Stark
* History of the Popes: From Saint Peter to Leo XIV by Xavier Klonef