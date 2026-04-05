The list of historical treasures in Rome and the Vatican City—yes, a fully independent country guarded by Swiss troops serving American Pope Leo XIV—is endless. But one monument stands out for its sheer curiosity: the Royal Stuarts’ Memorial inside Saint Peter’s Basilica.

This striking marble monument, sculpted in 1819 by master Antonio Canova, honors the last three members of the House of Stuart: James Francis Edward Stuart, Charles Edward Stuart, and Henry Benedict Stuart. To the Jacobites advocating the restoration of the senior line of the Catholic House of Stuart to the British throne, they were the rightful kings of England, Scotland, and Ireland in the 18th century. Their exile ended not in Britain—but in Rome.

I lived briefly in Scotland more than three decades ago, and that’s why discovering this monument in the Vatican feels so striking. A tribute to Scottish Princes—claimed kings of different European crowns—standing inside the spiritual center of the Vatican, itself a sovereign state surrounded by Italy.

It’s a perfect ForeignLocal moment: history, geography, politics, and identity all intertwined in one place.

And if history isn’t enough, just steps away, in the heart of Rome, near Via Ottaviano, Lemongrass Gelato offers what might arguably be the best ice cream in the world: the “Foresta Nera”—dark chocolate, rum, caramelized cereals, and cherries.

Isn’t it something? From exiled kings to perfect gelato, Rome truly never disappoints.

Happy Easter. God bless!

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