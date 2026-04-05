ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
15h

Very interesting post and happy Easter to you and yours.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
12h

On another note, want to learn more about the history of the Eternal City, the Vatican and the Stuart Dynasty? I’ve got some resources for you!

* SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome by Mary Beard

* The Romans: A 2,000-Year History by Edward J. Watts

* The Eternal City: A History of Rome by Ferdinand Addis

* Julius Caesar by Philip Freeman

* The Royal Stuarts: A History of the Family That Shaped Britain by Allan Massie

* The Mirror of Great Britain: A Life of King James VI and I by Clare Jackson

* Charles I: A Life of Religion, War and Treason by Christopher Hibbert

* The Fisherman’s Tomb: The Story of the Vatican’s Secret Search by John O’Neill

* The Myth of Hitler’s Pope: How Pope Pius XII Rescued Jews from the Nazis by David G. Dalin

* Bearing False Witness: Debunking Centuries of Anti-Catholic History by Rodney Stark

* History of the Popes: From Saint Peter to Leo XIV by Xavier Klonef

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