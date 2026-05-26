Thanks to the Romanian Air Force F-16 intercepting the bloody Ukrainian drone over Estonia. The NATO Air Policing mission over the airspace of the Baltic Republics was established to deter potential Russian aircraft from violating allied airspace. Now NATO fighter jets are being scrambled to intercept Zelenkyy’s crazy drones.

An F-16 fighter jet operated by the Romania Air Force and deployed under the Baltic NATO Air Policing mission reportedly shot down an Ukrainian drone after it entered the airspace of Estonia, posing a deadly threat there.

Think for a moment about how absurd—and dangerous—that sentence would have sounded only a few years ago.

A fighter jet from a NATO Eastern European country intercepting and destroying a Ukrainian drone over a second NATO country while tensions with Russia continue escalating daily.

This is what strategic drift looks like.

According to Estonian authorities, the drone crashed into a swampy area after being intercepted. Ukrainian officials later issued an apology, describing the incident as unintended. Meanwhile, Russian officials used the event to intensify accusations that Baltic states are facilitating attacks against Russian territory.

And this is precisely how escalation spirals become uncontrollable:

incident after incident,

drone after drone,

provocation after provocation,

until eventually nobody fully controls the consequences anymore.

For years, mainstream Western narratives portrayed the conflict in almost cartoonish terms:

pure good versus pure evil,

simple morality plays,

easy solutions,

and endless escalation supposedly without serious long-term risks.

Reality, however, has proven vastly more complicated.

Electronic warfare,

border incidents,

misidentifications,

intelligence operations,

proxy dynamics,

and constant military signaling now dominate the security environment across Eastern Europe and the Baltic region.

And increasingly, NATO countries themselves are becoming directly exposed to the consequences.

One of the deepest frustrations many Americans—like me—now feel is that serious diplomacy should have happened long ago.

Ukraine is not a NATO member.

Ukraine is not an EU member either.

What the hell are playing at here?

The West had years to pursue a negotiated security framework involving Moscow and Kiev before this conflict metastasized into a grinding geopolitical disaster threatening all of NATO.

Instead, political rhetoric on all sides increasingly hardened into absolutism.

Meanwhile, ordinary Europeans—and potentially Americans as well—are expected to absorb the risks and pay the price of escalation indefinitely.

The deeper danger is psychological.

Large parts of the Western political class now speak about confrontation with Russia with a disturbing degree of casualness—

as though managing a prolonged great-power conflict on the borders of nuclear states were merely another ideological project or nonchalant media narrative.

It is not.

And every new drone crossing a border,

every new military incident,

every new escalation spiral,

brings us all closer to a situation nobody may ultimately be able to control.

At some point, mature thinking and realism must return.

Wouldn’t you agree?

Because if this trajectory continues indefinitely, we may all end up in flames soon.

And only the CCP benefits from this.

Batteries of Russian Iskander ballistic missiles aimed at NATO countries from both Russia and Belarus.

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