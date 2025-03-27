Sticker distributed in the US in 2024 before President Joe Biden announced he was abandoning his surrealist re-election bid, in favor of even more surrealist VP Kamala Harris without primaries - all very Democrat Party style.

On top of all what’s explained here, there’s one legal thought that has been active in my mind for a while now and that I feel worth sharing with you all here today. It is the following:

The notion of Preemptive Pardon is a legal oxymoron in itself.

For someone to be legally pardoned these steps must have been fulfilled, preexisted, occurred:

1) a crime must has been committed

2) a suspect must be charged

3) said suspect must be tried

4) said suspect must be convicted

Without these elements preexisting the pardon, we enter into a total different legal reality…

One which implies that the Executive having the ability of issuing the preemptive pardon has knowledge that a crime has been committed, has failed to report the crime, knows the alleged criminal, fails to report him/her and issues a preemptive pardon to protect the alleged criminal/s from future prosecution.

That would turn the issuer of the so-called preemptive pardon into a criminal himself, potentially a co-conspirator together with whoever has been preemptively pardoned.

See what I mean?

Let me know what you think… Thanks.

And yes, all who had access to the infamous presidential autopen, and was involved with any of the events when said autopen was used, should be deeply investigated and, if pertinent, charged accordingly. The list of potential suspects is sadly way too long…