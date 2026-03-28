Serbia today is a Republic. Yet its national flag still bears a Royal Crown—a reminder of the Monarchy that ruled in Belgrade until World War II.

The Serbian Royal Family today is headed by Crown Prince Alexander, of House Karadjordjevic. In 1972 he married Princess Maria da Gloria of Orleans-Braganza, a descendant of the Royal House of France and the Imperial House of Brazil. Their marriage linked three historic dynasties. Three sons were born from that union: Princes Peter, Philip, and Alexander, of House Karadjordjevic.

After the couple divorced in 1985, Princess Maria da Gloria married a prominent Spanish Duke and settled in Spain.

Crown Prince Alexander has never abandoned the hope that Serbia may one day restore its Monarchy under his dynasty. For decades, the heir to that hypothetical Serbian Crown, after Prince Alexander, was American-born Hereditary Prince Peter, the eldest son of the Princely couple.

But history took an unexpected turn.

In April 2022, at a Spanish palace in Seville, Hereditary Prince Peter formally renounced his rights to the Serbian Throne. The ceremony, attended by his mother, was quiet, deliberate. The Hereditary Prince abdicated in favor of his younger brother, the also American-born Prince Philip, of House Karadjordjevic. Beside him was Princess Danica, whom he had married in 2017. Their son, Prince Stefan, had been born a year later in Belgrade, becoming the first male child of the Karadjordjevic dynasty delivered on Serbian soil in ninety years.

An American-born Prince. Connected to Brazil and France. Renouncing his rights to the Serbian Throne at a palace in Spain. A Royal drama spanning nations and continents. Centuries of history in one quiet moment in Seville.

Dynasties travel far. Sometimes history returns home.

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