Today, I stopped to refuel and paid at the counter.

The cashier handed me change.

A few notes.

And a coin.

A quarter.

Issued in 2001.

Commemorating the state of New York.

The Statue of Liberty stood on one side, with the outline of the state behind it.

For Americans my age, that year is not just a number.

It is a moment.

September 11 attacks.

Where we were.

What we felt.

How everything changed.

I woke up that morning in Minsk (Belarus), after completing an international mission with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

From there, I flew to Vienna, where I was to catch my flight Westward.

At the airport, someone in line said a plane had hit the WTC tower in New York.

I hoped she was mistaken.

I believed that was impossible.

It was me who was mistaken.

A quarter of a century later, the memory remains.

But something else stands out as well.

The distance between what we were—and what we have become.

Because back then, national unity still came naturally.

And purpose was clear.

Today, confusion is louder than ever.

Division is very deep after these absurd 25 years.

Not just in New York.

But across the country.

The coin marks a beginning…

The years since have marked a steady decline that we’ve been trying to reverse since 2016 and 2024.

Nobody back in 2001 could imagine things would be so bad in New York as they are today.

Looking back, the question is no longer what we remember.

It is whether we still understand what is at stake.

Because memory alone does not preserve a nation.

Action does.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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