ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rocking the suburbs's avatar
Rocking the suburbs
3h

Not just Americans. I remember the day clearly. Glued to the television. All Australian channels had ceased normal programming, very rare, and live coverage of New York was screened for 24 hours.

Reply
Share
3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

Cool

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture