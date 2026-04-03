ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
3d

Another banger buddy don't know to much about these guys but I can clearly see the strategic value of having them as a Ally. Just don't tell me there with this Islamic idealogy that's going on in the world or your going to loose me.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3d

Agreed, Foreign Local! The United States and the West need all the allies we can get in the third world! Somaliland is an excellent candidate! Israel has recognized them and the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, France, and Germany should follow suit. Somaliland is strategically positioned in the Horn of Africa. They aren't like many countries in the region who refuse to cooperate with the West because their still bitter about colonialism (which by the way wasn't all bad). Somaliland has signaled a willingness to cooperate with America and the Western powers on security and governance. For many years now, the United States and its allies have watched as enemy nations like Russia, China and Turkey have expanded their influence across Africa. France was kicked out of the region altogether by African countries they tried to help. Not Somaliland, they aren't still bitter about the past, shun the advances of our enemies and welcome the free world with open arms. I call on President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio to officially recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state and immediately sign a defense pact with them. We should also negotiate a trade deal with them, start sharing intelligence, doing joint military exercises, send them all the aid they might need, and sell them arms.

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