Flag of the Republic of Somaliland, with capital in Hargeisa. On December 26th, 2025, Israel became the first UN member state to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, after the two countries signed a mutual declaration “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords”.

In a world where many countries exploit America’s openness while aligning against our interests, new opportunities sometimes emerge in unexpected places.

One such place is Somaliland.

Following its recognition by Israel in 2025, this small but strategically located territory in the Horn of Africa is stepping onto the international stage. Unlike many actors in the region, Somaliland has signaled willingness to cooperate with Western powers on security and governance.

That matters.

Because geopolitics is not about sentiment—it is about alignment.

For years, the United States has watched as rivals and adversaries expanded their influence across Africa and the Middle East. At the same time, many nominal partners have proven unreliable or openly hostile to American interests.

Somaliland presents a different equation.

Recognizing its independence—following precedents like Kosovo—would not just be symbolic. It would open the door to security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and a forward presence in one of the most strategic corridors in the world.

There is also a broader message here. Partnerships—and the benefits that come with them—carry responsibilities. The United States has extended support, protection, and opportunity to many countries and communities over the years. When that relationship is perceived as one-sided or exploited, public trust erodes—and policy eventually adjusts. Recognizing Somaliland would not only reflect a strategic opportunity; it would also signal that alignment and respect matter.

Alliances should not be inherited—they should be chosen.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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